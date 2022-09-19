Ex-BBB bolsonarista appears in video bleeding and asking for help

support the 247

247- This Saturday (17), Jaqueline Grohalski, who participated in the BBB 18, appeared on social media bleeding and asking for help. The report is from the portal Na Telinha.

The digital influencer gave her followers a scare when she appeared injured and screaming “go away! Get out of here!”, crying a lot, through Instagram stories. The post was in the air for a few minutes and was soon removed from her official profile.

In the video, Jaqueline looked very scared with someone hitting the room she was in, leaving her fans worried. Moments later, the ex-BBB team used the young woman’s stories to say that she was fine, being cared for in a hospital, but did not inform the reason that made Jaqueline panic.

Friend of the digital influencer, MC Ozis, came to the public to reassure fans about Jaqueline’s health status and to warn of the possibility of false news on the subject.

Jaqueline has always been involved in controversies. The most recent was having revealed his vote for Jair Bolsonaro in the next elections and having received hundreds of criticisms. In 2020, she caused another buzz-worthy moment when she went live with a porn star.

