Ex-BBB Jaquelline Grohaslki appears bruised and screaming on video; Advisor reveals aggression during fight







Influencer participated in the 18th edition of Big Brother Brazil Photo: Playback / Instagram

Former BBB Jaquelline Grohaslki appeared in a video bleeding and screaming last Saturday, 17. On Instagram, the influencer posted the records in which she was visibly altered and her mouth hurt. The record was deleted shortly afterwards.

After the event, the influencer’s team stated that she had been hospitalized and on the afternoon of this Sunday, 18, the advisory released a statement on the influencer’s profile informing that Jaquelline went through an episode of domestic violence during a couple’s fight.

“Yesterday we didn’t give much information here or to the media, because it was a couple’s fight in which she was attacked. I ask that everyone have a lot of understanding”, they published. The statement also revealed that all legal measures are already being taken.





Jaquelline made videos screaming and hurting Photo: Playback / Instagram

In the deleted Stories, Jaquelline cried and screamed at a person who does not appear in the video. “Go away! Get out of here!”, she asked. The influencer’s thousands of followers despaired and filled her profile with messages asking what happened to her.





Jaquelline’s team spoke this Sunday afternoon Photo: Playback / Instagram

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!