Ex-BBB Jaquelline Grohaslki appears bruised and screaming on video; Advisor reveals aggression during fight

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 5 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Ex-BBB Jaquelline Grohaslki appears bruised and screaming on video; Advisor reveals aggression during fight 0 Views




Influencer participated in the 18th edition of Big Brother Brazil

Influencer participated in the 18th edition of Big Brother Brazil

Photo: Playback / Instagram

Former BBB Jaquelline Grohaslki appeared in a video bleeding and screaming last Saturday, 17. On Instagram, the influencer posted the records in which she was visibly altered and her mouth hurt. The record was deleted shortly afterwards.

After the event, the influencer’s team stated that she had been hospitalized and on the afternoon of this Sunday, 18, the advisory released a statement on the influencer’s profile informing that Jaquelline went through an episode of domestic violence during a couple’s fight.

“Yesterday we didn’t give much information here or to the media, because it was a couple’s fight in which she was attacked. I ask that everyone have a lot of understanding”, they published. The statement also revealed that all legal measures are already being taken.



Jaquelline made videos screaming and hurting

Jaquelline made videos screaming and hurting

Photo: Playback / Instagram

In the deleted Stories, Jaquelline cried and screamed at a person who does not appear in the video. “Go away! Get out of here!”, she asked. The influencer’s thousands of followers despaired and filled her profile with messages asking what happened to her.



Jaquelline's team spoke this Sunday afternoon

Jaquelline’s team spoke this Sunday afternoon

Photo: Playback / Instagram

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Record fails to ignore debauchery about suicide

In the early hours of Saturday (17), after the first party of A Fazenda 14, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved