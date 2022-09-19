Ezra Miller Allegedly Developed ‘Messiah Complex’ After ‘The Flash’

According to the vanity fairthe actor’s mental health problems Ezra Miller manifested because of their participation in the coming ‘The Flash‘, being responsible for creating a Messiah Complex related to the hero of DC Comics.

The website claims that the actor was caught proclaiming that the “Flash would be responsible for bringing the multiverses together like Jesus.” It was also reported that the actor maintains an altar to the character on his farm in Vermont, with several dolls of the hero.

In addition, sources declare that the actor fought with Susan Sarandonafter Miller having judged the actress’s “offering” at the altar of the Flash to be insufficient. “Often, he makes women put their cell phones down at the altar, among other offerings,” declared a close friend of the actor.

In an official statement, a representative of Miller responded to the accusation: “Ezra and Susan are great friends. This story is completely bullshit.”

It is worth remembering that, in the film, the Flash will be responsible for the narrative of Flashpoint, which will forever change the events of the DCEU – which includes the reintroduction of Michael Keaton like Batman alongside the version of Ben Affleck.

#TheFlash won its 1st OFFICIAL poster!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. is extremely excited about ‘The Flash‘, despite the controversial behavior of Ezra Miller

The website claims that the film received some of the highest scores in test screenings since the ‘Batman‘, in Christopher Nolanand executives and creatives believe they have a critical and box office hit on their hands that lives up to those scores.

The article further states that Miller met with executives from Warner Bros. Discovery earlier this week to discuss the film’s future, amid a recent spate of high-profile controversies surrounding the actor.

The actor had a serious face-to-face meeting with the heads of Warner this week. According to the website Hollywood Reporter, the two parties are looking for an agreement that guarantees the release of the film in theaters, after all the troubles he got into.

Miller was accompanied by his agent, Scott Metzger, and the meeting would have taken place last Wednesday (24). On the same day, there were reports of “farewell displays” by ‘batgirl‘, a DC movie that had its release canceled, even though it was practically ready. Miller would have found Michael DeLuca and Pam Abdycurrent heads of Warner’s film division.

Earlier this month, Miller released a statement confirming that Elu has begun treatment for her mental health, a decision that was reportedly triggered by Miller upon learning that the film could be cancelled. As a source says in the report, “Elu worries about the Flash. He is one of his favorite characters to play.”

speculated that ‘The Flash‘ could guarantee a normal release should the star commit to a period of rehabilitation.

Remembering that the plot of ‘The Flash’ will show Barry Allen/Flash (Miller) traveling through time to stop his mother’s murder. However, when he returns to the present, his mother is still alive…. but the world is a nightmare. The Justice League never existed and Barry has to do everything to correct all his flaws.

