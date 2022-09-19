Ezra Miller Believes He’s the Reincarnation of Jesus Christ

The controversies involving Ezra Miller are increasingly intense. Today, Vanity Fair made a profile of the star talking about the decline in the career of the interpreter of the Flash, from DC Comics, involving mental health problems and drug addiction.

According to the report, Ezra believes he is the reincarnation of Jesus Christ and that on his farm in Vermont, in the United States, he has an altar dedicated to the worship of himself. The property also has ammunition, marijuana, plants, Flash costumes and cell phones from some of the women who have visited in recent years. “At various times he forced women to put their cell phones at the altar when they visit him, in addition to other things,” revealed an unnamed source.

The protagonist of “We Need to Talk About Kevin” also claims that “The Flash is the one who stabilizes the multiverse, just like Jesus”. The source also revealed that he freaked out with actress Susan Sarandon.

“He freaked out recently… He even demanded that Susan Sarandon go to honor him at the altar because she didn’t invite him to dinner,” he said. The actress’ representatives spoke out and said that the two are longtime friends and it was all a joke.

The report also touches on Miller’s relationship with teen activist Tokata Iron Eyes. His publicist says they have a platonic relationship, even though they’ve been dating for six years. “Ezra is Jesus and Tokata is a Native American spider goddess and their union should be responsible for the apocalypse. And they believe this is the ‘real’ reason why no one wants the two together.”

The report contacted the young woman’s mother, Jumping Eagle, who detailed their relationship: “They say they are sort of messiahs who will lead an indigenous revolution. He says he is passing through the world with ‘indigenous humility and spiritual alertness’. , but it doesn’t really have any of that. He doesn’t care about anything”.

Ezra Miller as The Flash in the DCEU. Image: Publicity/Warner

Ezra apologizes for his actions

Actor Ezra Miller, 29, did not comment on the matter, but a month ago, he spoke for the first time about the latest controversies involving his name. The “Flash” star has been arrested a few times in Hawaii this year alone for assault.

Ezra was accused of harassing a woman in Germany, strangling a person in Iceland and hosting three young children and their mother in Vermont in an unreliable location.

The artist was also accused of stealing and having a relationship with a 12-year-old girl. In a statement to Variety, Ezra apologized:

“I have recently been going through a period of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering from complex mental health issues and have started ongoing treatment,” he began.

“I want to apologize to everyone for alarming and upsetting me about my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

The new movie “The Flash” remains scheduled to open in theaters on June 23, 2023.