Fábio Mota is elected president of Vitória

Fábio Mota is the third president in the history of direct elections at the club

Vitória officially has a new president for the next triennium – 2023/2025-. On Saturday night (17), Fábio Rios Mota, from Chapa Reconstrução do Vitória, was elected. This is the third time that club members have been able to choose the club manager through a direct vote. Djalma Abre is the red-black vice president.

Fábio Mota competed for the position with José Guerra, Victor Mendes and Ângelo Alves. Despite the election being held this Saturday, Fabio Mota takes office for the next three years only in December, until then he exercises the buffer mandate, which he has held since October 26, 2021.

Who is Fábio Rios Mota?

The new president of Vitória is a lawyer, historian and rancher with a postgraduate degree in civil proceedings. The new manager is active in the political arena and has already served as Municipal Secretary of Culture and Tourism of Salvador, Secretary of Urban Planning and Transport (2014); and Salvador Municipal Secretary of Mobility (2015 to 2020).

Fabio Mota has been president of Vitória since October 2021, when he took over on an interim basis. He was made effective in May of this year, after the dismissal of former president Paulo Carneiro. Before, he was elected president of the Deliberative Council on a ticket alongside PC, in 2019.

Vitória had about 2700 members eligible for voting this Saturday, which was held between 9 am and 7 pm, at Toca do Leão.

