‘Family is torn apart’, says aunt of child raped and killed in Minas

“The family is torn apart”, says the aunt of Suzana Rocha Silva, 11, a child who was raped and murdered by a 16-year-old in Cachoeira do Pajeú, in the Mucuri Valley of Minas Gerais. The girl left on Saturday (17) to go to church and disappeared. On Sunday her body was found in a thicket.

“The aunt was waiting for her to go to church. As the girl did not arrive, she called Suzana’s mother, who called her daughter’s phone. The signal was already out of the area”, said the aunt. The family is not satisfied with the way the child’s life was interrupted. “She was a beautiful, sweet, intelligent and very communicative girl. From a huge heart at the age of 11.” Suzana’s parents have one more child, a 6-month-old baby.

After diligence, the Military Police reached a 16-year-old teenager who confirmed that he met Suzana at 8 pm on Saturday. He said that he had sexual relations with her, with her consent, however, as she was under 18 years old, the case is considered a crime of rape.

The teenager told police officers that “out of nowhere” he started strangling her and that, when he realized she was out of breath, he left her there. The teenager used an uncle’s car to commit the crime. The vehicle was sold shortly after the murder. The suspect in the crime was apprehended. He had the victim’s cell phone, which was also seized.

The expertise of the Civil Police of Pedra Azul, also in the North of Minas, was called to the scene. The city hall of Cachoeira do Pajeú released a photo on its Facebook profile asking for justice for Suzana. the report of THE TIME contacted the Civil Police for more details on the case and awaits a return.