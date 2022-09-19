Fans are excited about the partnership between Neymar and Messi: “Appellation”

Neymar and Messi shone in victory for PSG.

Despite not being brilliant, PSG secured three important points in the French Championship. Away from home, Neymar, Messi and company achieved a 1-0 triumph over Lyon, a victory that maintained their leadership in Ligue 1. Therefore, the only goal of the match came from the partnership between the Brazilian and the Argentine, a move that excited Internet users on social networks.

Flying ahead of the World Cup, Neymar, who has reached 100 games in Ligue 1, has reached his eighth pass since the start of the season. In this way, the tendency is for the one-two with Messi to reserve more genius plays, in view of the fit in the attack that still has Mbappé.

Looking to upset Lyon’s defense, Neymar won praise from the daily Le Parisien. Suffering with fouls, shirt 10 managed to escape the strong marking to set up dangerous plays, but PSG was unable to increase the advantage. Even so, as Donnarumma continued without having his goal leaked, the team from the capital added 22 points in the French Championship.

“’For his 100th game in Ligue 1, the Brazilian assisted Messi. He risked some attempts, many defended by Lopes. Once again he was not spared by the opponents’ fouls’‘ exclaimed the diary.

See below the messages involving the performance of Neymar and Messi in Lyon vs PSG.

