Father Fábio de Melo “can’t contain himself” and leaves the Sunday stage

Father Fábio de Melo had a fit of laughter on the Domingão stage with Huck, he couldn’t contain himself and had to leave

One of the most successful paintings of the Sunday with Huck and the Believe Who You Want, which consists of bringing together three participants who tell their stories in front of four judges. The objective is to guess who is telling the real story. Father Fabio de Melo, Dea Lucia and Lívia Andrade are part of the attraction’s fixed jury.

This Sunday, September 18, the special guest to join the judging team was comedian Rafael Infante. In fact, the boy managed to get a good laugh from Father Fábio de Melo. It all happened when they were trying to find out who made the most cruises in Brazil.

Rafael Infante decided to imitate one of the guests in the painting. The woman in question said that cruise lines usually split trips up to 12 installments. In this, Luciano Huck decided to ask the comedian to imitate the participant in the painting and he promptly did.

Father Fábio de Melo laughed so much at the scene that he had to leave the Domingão stage with Huck so as not to get in the way. “What does the priest have? It’s having a bad time. What happened father? Was it the name question? The priest is feeling sick, he is leaving”, observed Luciano, while laughing so hard when he realized the situation of the religious.

JOKE WITH SCENE

The priest’s intimacy with Luciano Huck is such that he ended up being too sincere when commenting on the new scenario that Domingão’s production chose for Believe Em Quem Queser. Fábio de Melo even compared the new jury bench to a travel agency. The fun started with the presentation of the new team.

“We have a fixed cast of grace and elegance that will be by my side this entire season. Our first juror, he promises to try harder because so far as an investigator… He was an excellent priest”, fired Luciano Huck, drawing laughter from the audience and also from the religious man.

“Now it’s a first-class chair”, said Luciano Huck, as he led Fábio de Melo to his place on the bench. “Looks like I’m going to sell air tickets,” the priest snapped, being too sincere. Angélica’s husband couldn’t help himself and had a good laugh at the sincerity of his longtime friend, they are friends off-screen.