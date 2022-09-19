Father Fábio de Melo vents about the disease he had: “Difficult”

In the Saia Justa program, Father Fábio de Melo reveals that he suffered from depression and panic syndrome

Recently, the Father Fabio de Melo was on the ‘Saia Justa’ program and revealed details about the discovery of his depression, panic syndrome and how he faced it all.

In addition, Father Fábio also opened up about the difference between the normal sadness of depression and how faith in God did not invalidate the commitment of his mental health. According to Father Fábio de Melo, it is something that can happen to any human, regardless of religion.

“I was never a naturally happy person. I tend to view life with more pessimism. Throughout my life, I interpreted this as a characteristic, a way of being, but there came a time when the melancholy became unbearable”, began Father Fábio de Melo.

“I had a routine. extremely hard. I played almost 28 shows a month for many years. I believe that depression and panic disorder (…) was a construction that I didn’t realize was happening,” she said.

In the Saia Justa program, Father Fábio de Melo reveals that he suffered from depression and panic syndrome – Photo: Reproduction

vented

Also during the interview, the priest revealed that in one day, he had to do an event in Fortaleza and four shows in a row, but that in all of them he felt very afraid of everything.

“A sadness that couldn’t be accommodated and feeling that something was very disorganized. When I got home, I got out of the car, went upstairs. Then I started to cry and that evolved. It was the worst week of my life! Sometimes we want to medicate sadness, but sadness is part of life”, confessed Father Fábio.

“It’s inherent to the human being, but when you see that sadness extends, it doesn’t go away and it’s become a routine…it’s time to ask for help. Ah, but I’m a person of faith, I can’t have depression. Faith does not prevent me from going through human processes and imbalances. She can help me get over it,” she vented.

