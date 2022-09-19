Federer’s participation in the Laver Cup is in doubt

Basel (Switzerland) – With a farewell scheduled for the Laver Cup, which takes place later this week, Swiss Roger Federer had his participation in the tournament in doubt after an interview with his physical trainer Pierre Paganini to the Swiss newspaper Blickwhich implies that there is no guarantee that the former number 1 will play.

Asked about Federer’s participation in the tournament, Paganini was direct. “He will probably decide that and at the last minute. He has as much information as possible about his case and will be able to know if playing is a good idea or not. I am excited,” said the Swiss fitness coach.

Paganini said that the decision to stop is the result of a process and that from July onwards he saw Roger more inclined to retire. “He realized that he has to make more and more effort for a relatively low intensity”, said the professional who has followed the Swiss for 22 years.

“Roger’s retirement is also, in a way, a relief for me. We don’t want him to get hurt again and have physical problems in the future. In high-level sport you have to push the limits. I think he knew he was getting closer and closer to that limit,” added the 64-year-old physical trainer.