Feeling sick and tired? This can be a serious health symptom.

Are you feeling sick and tired often? For know that you may have heart problems, according to a report published by the American Heart Association.

The document points out that, among the ailments associated with the cardiovascular system, are diseases such as peripheral arterial disease, heart rhythm disorders, stroke, valvular disease, heart failure and heart attack.

For fear of discovering a problem, many people do not seek medical help and heart disease can appear silently. But some symptoms indicate that something is not going right. Chest pain, shortness of breath, drop in pressure and peak pressure, for example, are among them. Furthermore, fatigue, weight gain, sleep disturbances and even depression can also be related to it.

Heart problems: what are the symptoms?

Chest pain, for example, is not the only symptom of a possible heart attack. Dizziness, nausea, unusual tiredness, cold sweat, and even shortness of breath can all be related to this problem. The same is true with heart failure, which can also be associated with cognitive dysfunction, mood disorders, insomnia, pain, exercise intolerance, vomiting, stomach pain, and even loss of appetite.

Heart valve disease, on the other hand, is one of the main signs of shortness of breath, but it can also be diagnosed by pulmonary hypertension. Cerebrovascular accident (CVA) is quite noticeable with partial paralysis of the body, including the face.

Arrhythmias can also be related to tiredness, shortness of breath, dizziness, chest pain, anxiety and even fainting; while peripheral arterial and peripheral venous diseases have as a common symptom pain in the extremities during a simple walk, but it can also be identified when we experience excessive fatigue, cramps, restless legs syndrome and skin irritation.

Different symptoms in men and women

In addition, researchers have observed that symptoms tend to be experienced differently by men and women. Even with the passage of time, as these diseases develop in the long term.

According to scientists, women tend to report more symptoms than men. In addition, they are more likely to develop depression and anxiety.

But, it is also worth noting that these symptoms do not necessarily indicate heart problems. The causes can be the most diverse, ranging from pancreatitis to a gallbladder stone, for example. So, the tip is: if you feel sick, seek medical assistance.

