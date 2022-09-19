FGTS allows loan for negatives, check it out

At the present time in the country, many people lost their jobs or were unable to overcome their debts, due to the increase in inflation and the loss of purchasing power. And for that very reason, many Brazilian workers who have a dirty name and need extra money are able to apply for a loan. This is possible thanks to the anticipation of the FGTS anniversary withdrawal. So, to see how it works, check it out below.

Get to know the loan for negative people with the FGTS

First, it must be said that this possibility is only allowed for those who have an available balance in the Guarantee Fund. And also for those who joined the FGTS anniversary loot modality. It allows the worker to receive annually a part of his resources in the guarantee fund. On the other hand, the worker loses the right to withdrawal withdrawal.

Thus, the anticipation of the withdrawal works like a loan. But that is allowed for those who have a dirty name. In it, interest is charged at 1.49% per month, if the contract is with Caixa Econômica Federal. However, each financial institution has its own conditions.

It is worth remembering that, this year, workers were also entitled to the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS. That way, anyone with a balance can withdraw up to R$1,000 from their account. The government released the amounts until December 15th of this year. Deposits were made automatically.

Finally, to consult the FGTS statement, access the Caixa FGTS website, and go to “Extraordinary FGTS withdrawal”. Then follow the step by step and check your situation.

