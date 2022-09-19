FGTS becomes an option for negative workers

be with the “dirty name” causes the citizen to have many difficulties when it comes to get credit in banks and other institutions. However, there are still some ways to get a loan being negative, one of them is through the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund). Know how!

Government prepares to release the Auxílio Brasil consignment in September

To get a loan through the FGTS, just activate the birthday loot. This option works as a kind of advance of the next years of withdrawal, that is, it is possible to advance more than 5 years of withdrawal-anniversary at once, depending on the available balance.

The great advantage of the birthday withdrawal is that its interest rate is lower than other types of loans offered by financial institutions. At Caixa Econômica Federal, for example, the monthly interest rate is 1.49%, but at other banks, such as C6 Bank, it is only 0.99% per month.

Another positive point is that the amount to be paid with interest will be deducted directly from the FGTS balance, that is, there is no need for the applicant to pay monthly installments of the loan.

Activation of the birthday withdrawal can be carried out through the FGTS app, available for Android and IOS. It is worth remembering that by opting for this modality, you give up receiving the full amount of the FGTS in case of dismissal without just cause.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the Youtube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Sidney de Almeida / Shutterstock.com