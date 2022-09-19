Fiat Fastback fixes Pulse bugs to face beefier SUVs – 09/19/2022

Fiat’s first SUV, the Pulse arrived at the end of last year investing in a lower price than the competition and in the debut of the most powerful 1.0 turbo engine on the market (130 hp). However, it is difficult to define which are its rivals. Small and with one of the smallest trunks in the category, it also lacked the internal space so valued by SUV customers.

That hasn’t shaken the Pulse, which, thanks to its good price positioning and generous technology package, has been selling very well, thank you. Now, Fiat’s second SUV, the Fastback, arrives at dealerships.

Can two compact utilities live on the same line? Volkswagen has shown that it does. Its entry-level SUV Nivus coupe did not affect sales of the T-Cross, which this year, for the time being, is the best-selling compact SUV in Brazil.

With the Fastback, Fiat reverses Volkswagen’s logic. The coupe SUV is positioned above the Pulse in the range.

It doesn’t have a manual gearbox or a naturally aspirated engine. It uses the 1.0 turbo from the Pulse, but marks the debut of the 1.3 turbo in the brand’s passenger car range – before, at Fiat, the engine was restricted to the Toro, which is a commercial vehicle.

Image: Disclosure

Despite using the Pulse platform, Fastback is much bigger. In fact, in length, it surpasses even the average Compass. Did that result in more internal space? Not. It’s the same as Pulse, as well as Renegade and Tracker, to name a few important models.

However, Fiat managed to correct the Pulse’s biggest mistake: the trunk. The Fastback has 516 liters and is numerically the largest in the category. In practice, it is not. More luggage fits, for example, in the Renault Duster compartment.

Image: Disclosure

Still, the new model has an excellent trunk. It also gets two features that are becoming fundamental, and are being incorporated into all new SUVs: air outlet in the rear seat and electric parking brake.

With these corrections and the price positioning, the Fastback is the SUV that should fight with the fuller models on the market, those that conquer small families thanks to the good trunk. The Pulse doesn’t have this aptitude, and ends up being an alternative for compact hatch customers who still can’t migrate to larger sport-utilities (especially in the aspirated versions, with the same engine as the Argo).

Who are Fastback’s competitors

Image: Disclosure

Before launch, the most obvious idea was that the Fastback would compete with the Nivus. After all, both are coupe SUVs. In the 1.0 turbo, Audace (R$ 129,990) and Impetus (R$ 139,990) versions, it will face the Volkswagen. However, its list of rivals is much broader.

One of the main ones should be the Honda HR-V, which in the recently launched new generation became even more SUV coupe than before. The top version of the Fastback, Limited Powered by Abarth, has the same price as the Honda EXL: R$149,990.

The HR-V excels in finish, interior space and driver assistance technologies. Amazingly, the Fastback has ample advantage in the trunk. Is that, in the new generation, Honda has reduced the capacity of the compartment of its SUV, which is now far from the position of one of the best in the category – which it had previously.

Image: Disclosure

Another advantage of the Fastback is agility when running: it rides very well. Fiat’s SUV arrives to be one of those that deliver the best performance in the category – if not the best, at least until the arrival of the HR-V 1.5 turbo, in October.

But Fiat’s ambition is also to attack the two best-selling models in the category today, T-Cross and Tracker. And what about Renegade? The brand does not point it out as a competitor, but that only happens because the Italian and Jeep are part of the same group, Stellantis.

However, it is obvious that Renegade and Fastback will fight over customers. They have the same 1.3 turbo engine. Also, the price of the Longitude version of the Jeep is similar to that of the top Fiat.

The Jeep takes advantage of handling, with its independent suspension at the rear and disc brakes on all four wheels. The Fastback’s rears are drum and its suspension, by torsion axle. The main advantage of Fiat? Again, the trunk.

