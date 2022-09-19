File leak is one of the “biggest in history”

Jason Schreier, a journalist at Bloomberg, called the recent GTA 6 leak one of the “biggest in history”. At the moment, dozens of videos are circulating the internet and already have thousands of views. In addition, the next game in the Rockstar franchise is featured as “Topic of the moment” in the twitter.

During the first few hours after the images were released, fans were not entirely sure where the material came from. However, in a tweet posted on his profile, Schreier confirmed the origin of the files and said that they are indeed real, despite the game being in a clearly unfinished state.

Citing a “nightmare for Rockstar”, the journalist suggests that the company will have a lot of work ahead to clean up the network’s records. Another issue is the investigation of the case, where supposedly a hacker would have invaded the publisher’s Slack – communication tool – to steal GTA 6 materials and spread it on purpose.

Not that there was much doubt, but I’ve confirmed with Rockstar sources that this weekend’s massive Grand Theft Auto VI leak is indeed real. The footage is early and unfinished, of course. This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) September 18, 2022

Devastated environment with GTA 6 leak

So far, the company has not commented on the case. Despite this, the insider “LegacyKillaHD”, a relevant name in the GTA community, has issued more information about the impact of the leak on the publisher. He says that employees are “devastated” and still don’t know how to proceed with the problem. Read the thread below:

I haven’t got a good grasp on the extent of the full damage but I was told the game has changed quite a bit as GTA 6 only entered into full production in the last couple years. Still though, most are just waiting to see what happens next… Total chaos. — Michael (@LegacyKillaHD) September 18, 2022

First tweet — I’m sure it’s not necessary, but I spoke to some sources at Rockstar Games this morning and they are all devastated. devastated. Most are waiting until Monday to find out how the leadership responds or what happens next, but really, this is the real deal.