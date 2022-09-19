Finally, Honda adheres to electrification and will have 10 battery-powered bikes by 2025 – 09/18/2022

Finally! This is how the announcement that Honda is going to enter the era of electric motorcycles was received. The Japanese company, which until then had had timid initiatives in the segment, announced last week that it will accelerate the electrification of its models.

Honda has also promised to introduce ten or more electric motorcycles by 2025. The goal, according to the company, is to increase annual sales of electric models to 1 million units over the next five years and reach 3.5 million units (equivalent to 15% of total sales) from 2030.

The goal of the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer is to achieve carbon neutrality across its range of motorcycles, scooters and scooters during the 2040s, that is, about 20 years from now. The transition, therefore, should be gradual, as Honda has stated that it will still invest in the development of more efficient and less polluting internal combustion engines.

He cites the flex-fuel engines for sale in Brazil, which can only use ethanol, and the introduction of models that run on gasoline and ethanol in India, the world’s largest motorcycle market today, as examples of gradually reducing CO2 emissions from its two-wheel models. wheels.

According to the company’s statement, “In emerging nations especially, there is a great demand for motorcycles, particularly models for daily commuting, as a solution for people in their everyday life.” As a result, the popularization of electric motorcycles faces challenges such as greater weight and higher prices to replace internal combustion motorcycles.

In addition, the Japanese company believes, the demand for electric models depends on government incentives, regulations and the availability of charging infrastructure in each country.

Standardized and shared batteries

As a way to improve the charging infrastructure, Honda is working to popularize the sharing and standardization of battery specifications. There are already two consortia, one in Japan and another with European manufacturers, in which the company participates and whose objective is to standardize electric motorcycle batteries.

In Japan, a consortium between the four big brands standardized batteries for sharing and swapping stations Image: Disclosure

In addition, it created, in Japan, in partnership with the other three major Japanese manufacturers (Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha), and ENEOS, the energy distribution company, Gachaco, which will provide a service for sharing standardized interchangeable batteries for motorcycles. and will develop infrastructure for this service.

Honda has also established a joint venture in Indonesia to operate a battery-sharing service, which is being piloted in Bali. In India, battery sharing for electric tricycles (the famous “tuk-tuk”) should begin by the end of this year. But what about Brazil?

Although the country was mentioned only as an example of less polluting flex engines, sources linked to the company say that the matrix sees potential for electric motorcycles in the Brazilian market. After all, Honda has a modern factory with enormous productive potential in Manaus and Brazil is one of the main markets for the Japanese brand in the world.

Benly E is a professional use electric scooter that Honda supplies to the Post Office in Japan and Vietnam Image: Disclosure

Honda will probably test electric motorcycles in countries with more infrastructure and already used to electric vehicles, such as Japan, China and Europe. But we will certainly see Honda electric motorcycles running in Brazil by the end of this decade.

What will Honda’s electric motorcycles look like?

The Japanese manufacturer has promised to present ten electric motorcycles, by 2025, for different consumer profiles. Most models, however, will be geared towards daily commuting and professional use. After all, electric motorcycles have gained space in deliveries to reduce the emission of pollutants from logistics companies.

Honda, by the way, already offers some electric models, such as the Benly e:, to the Post Office in Japan and Vietnam and is testing to start production and sales of the scooter in Thailand before the end of this month. Powered by Honda Mobile Power Pack (MPP) interchangeable batteries, which address issues related to autonomy and charging time. According to the brand, the two main challenges to spread the widespread use of electric motorcycles.

Honda has promised to launch 10 new electric motorcycles by 2025 Image: Disclosure

For personal use, Honda has promised two electric models for daily commuting between 2024 and 2025 in Asia, Europe and Japan. But, already anticipating technological advances, the Japanese manufacturer guaranteed that it will have future models equipped with a power source in addition to replaceable batteries, that is, hybrids.

Some Honda electric motorcycles, however, will be electric mopeds and bicycles. After all, this type of vehicle accounts for more than 90% of global electric motorcycle sales across the industry (approximately 50 million units) and is very popular in China. With demand for mopeds and e-bikes expected to expand, Honda will have a total of five new affordable compact models by 2024 in Asia and Europe.

In addition to electric models for urban mobility, the will also have electrified high-capacity motorcycles. Building on its currently developing platform, Honda plans to launch a total of three electric models in Japan, the US and Europe between 2024 and 2025. There will also be an electric vehicle for children.