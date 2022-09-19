Find out how much Deolane spent on procedures to enter A Fazenda

With the controversies involving Deborah Albuquerque, we can say that the participation of Deolane Bezerra is already remarkable in this edition of A Fazenda. But, before being confined, the lawyer prepared well for it. The LeoDias column discovered which and how much was spent on aesthetic procedures by Deolane for the new edition of Fazenda and now tells you.

lip fill

One of the procedures that Deolane did was the already characteristic lip filler with hyaluronic acid. With two syringes, which is equivalent to 2 ml of the product, the worker paid a “modest” R$ 4,000 for the procedure performed by Dr. Bruna Mesquita, an expert in the procedure.

Contact lenses on teeth

The peoa took special care of her entire mouth and complemented what she had already done on her lips with the change of contact lenses in her teeth. Spending over BRL 50,000, Deolane put on a more realistic material compared to what she had put on in 2020, when she got the implant for the first time. The procedure was performed by dentist Paulo Antonioli.

