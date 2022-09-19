Find out what Vitória needs to do in the last round to move up to Serie B

Vitória beat Figueirense 1-0, at Barradão, this Sunday (18), and was in a favorable situation to gain access to the last round of the decisive quadrangular of Series C, which will be played on Saturday, the 24th.

The team from Bahia is second in Group C, with eight points. The Santa Catarina team has six, in third place. The two compete for the last available spot in the group, as ABC secured itself in the 2023 Series B by beating Paysandu on Saturday, 1-0, a result that eliminated Pará.

The scenario for the last round is as follows: Vitória will face Paysandu in Belém, while Figueirense will host ABC in Florianópolis.

If Leão wins, he can celebrate without worrying about the result of the other game in Santa Catarina.

If Vitória draws or loses, it depends on Figueirense not winning at ABC.

It is worth remembering that Paysandu and ABC no longer have great pretensions, but the Natal team still has something to play for, as the leader of each quadrangular group will play in the Series C final.

ABC, with 11 points, is practically there. However, Vitória still has a chance to take the first place, although it is unlikely. For this to happen, Leão needs to win, count on a defeat of ABC and take a difference of five in the goal difference.

In all, four teams will be promoted to the second division. The other two will come out of group B, which has Mirassol, Aparecidense, Botafogo-SP and Volta Redonda.