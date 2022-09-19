Find out who has priority to receive the Auxílio Brasil card

The new Auxílio Brasil cards were delivered at the end of June and smaller cities were a priority. According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the Federal Government gave preference to municipalities that have few points of withdrawal from Caixa Econômica Federal.

This happened because the citizen does not need the new card to move the Auxílio Brasil money, that is, it is possible to use the Caixa Tem application. In this way, it is possible to generate a code to withdraw at Caixa Econômica branches and as smaller cities have fewer possibilities to carry out this process, they were prioritized.

Thus, the delivery of new Auxílio Brasil cards has been taking place since the end of June and, contrary to what was expected, the Federal Government did not hold an event to mark the beginning of deliveries.

Therefore, the Ministry of Citizenship released the new details and at this first moment the focus is on people who entered Auxílio Brasil between January and June 2022. Therefore, the Federal Government ordered more than 6.6 million devices and among them, an estimated 2.3 million were delivered in early June.

For those who haven’t received the device, there’s no reason to worry, as you can use the app to generate a code for cashouts.

New Card from Auxílio Brasil

The novelty is a bank card for those who receive the benefit through the digital social savings account. So, with the card you can:

shopping in commercial establishments in the debit function, this makes life easier for families because there is no need to go to the ATMs

total or partial withdrawal on Caixa’s payment networks and 24-hour banks

Do I need to apply for the card?

It is not necessary to request the Auxílio Brasil card, as it will be distributed free of charge to those who are already registered in the program. In addition, it is worth mentioning that delivery is made by the Post Office at the address informed in the Single Registry.

Thus, the card is forwarded with the card holder that has important information such as:

How to register card password

program conditions

card features

Program payment schedule

The service channels of the Ministry of Citizenship and Caixa

What banking services are available?

The Auxílio Brasil card provides the following services:

Up to two withdrawals per month from 24-hour banks

Up to three transfers per month (to other bank accounts)

Up to two withdrawals per month at self-service terminals

Unlimited transfers and receipts via Pix

Unlimited transfers to Caixa accounts

