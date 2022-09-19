Flamengo fans get angry with Dorival’s statement: “Shame”

Credit: Paula Reis / Flamengo

Flamengo was defeated by Fluminense and the fans’ patience with coach Dorival Júnior ended, especially after the game, with a statement from the Flamengo coach, praising the team and talking about the defeat in the classic.

The statement by Dorival Júnior in question talked about “respecting the defeat” for Fluminense, from the point of view of making the best possible use of the situation, which angered Flamengo fans on the web. Check out Dorival’s statement!

“I believe we had more opportunities to define the game. But we have to to respect our defeats. Is defeat that, as it happened, I think that, at least, the team demonstrates that it is surrendering at all times. I say again. We have to know how to respect defeats. We have to get the best out of them”, said Dorival Júnior.

On the web, the repercussion was negative. Check out!

IT IS ABSURD FOR DORIVAL TO ARRIVE AT THE PRESS AND SAY THAT WE HAVE TO RESPECT THE DEFEAT. YOU ARE CRAZY DORIVAL, THAT TO RESPECT DEFEAT, ESPECIALLY FOR A HORRIBLE TEAM LIKE THE FLUMINENSE. — JR (@Henrylindao19) September 18, 2022

Yes, you have to criticize, regardless of whether we are in two finals. The guys didn’t learn anything from the mistakes of the board (@marcosbrazrio ) last year. I’m already worried about Dorival Jr’s speech in the interview. “We have to respect defeat”, what the fuck?! — Alê FORA BRAZ FDP *🇧🇷*🔴⚫⚽ (@ale1fla) September 18, 2022

Man, listening to Dorival is almost the same shit as listening to Reinight. We have to respect the defeat… pqp. — Ero-Sennin (@Felas_da_pu) September 18, 2022

Dorival simply said in the interview, that the team from @Flamengo had to respect defeat. — Renata Nivea 🌈 (@RenataPrado2910) September 18, 2022

Dorival has always been a good coach but he showed that he is only for the final stretch of competition, he is not a full season coach. The guy released that “we have to learn to respect defeat!”🤦🏻‍♂️PQP

What passivity, what tranquility with a ridiculous defeat in the Classic 🤬 — Murilo Farias (@Murilo_Fariaas) September 18, 2022

Other speeches by Dorival Júnior, from Flamengo

About Arrascaeta: “The forecast for using Arrascaeta was only one time. He has been living with a small inconvenience and we don’t want it to get worse. When João left, I wanted a player to move more forward. Fluminense performed very well, with almost a 6” line.

On team performance: “It’s a defeat that the team fought for, surrendered and created opportunities. It was a vibrant Flamengo and wanting the result from start to finish. We do not omit at any time. We wanted to make this positive result.”

Fight for the Brasileirão: “Now it’s time to keep what we’ve been doing. We do not give up the Brasileirão at any time. We will always enter the field in the spirit of victory. In the next round, we will have eight players. Six called up and two who would start. Now it’s time to prepare.”