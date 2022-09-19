Flamengo’s behavior against Fluminense could be suicidal in the finals – 09/19/2022

Flamengo gladly threw in the towel, withdrew from the Brazilian in a clear way. No, this is not a justification for the defeat against Fluminense, but just an observation.

Arrascaeta’s departure from this Sunday’s game, when the red-blacks were running after the tie, sums up the situation. Coach Dorival Júnior himself admitted in the interview after the game.

With “an inconvenience”, according to the coach, the Uruguayan will be treated with great care. Everything to be in proper conditions in the finals of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

Pedro was well below his most recent games in Fla-Flu. Nothing surprising. Imagine the subconscious fear of injury now that you’re back in the squad. These two friendly matches will be able to stamp their passport for the World Cup, starting in November, in Qatar.

But relaxation must be approached with caution. The team cannot simply fall into the Serie A table, lose game rhythm, nor play in a distracted way, as in the classic at times.

The second tricolor goal was a manual on how not to act. A foul was called against Flamengo, Fluminense’s attack field. Pedro, former tricolor, looked back to the former club. He handed the ball to Goose with unbelievable generosity.

So nobody stayed in front to delay the kick, something absolutely basic, until the defense was organized, shirt 10 activated Germán Cano and that’s how Nathan’s goal play developed. Who headed free, while Rodinei, distracted, watched a few meters away.

Mistakes like that, distractions like that, lack of concentration, weak grip… A combination that can be suicidal in the finals against Corinthians and Athletico.

