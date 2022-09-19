Flávio Bolsonaro used BRL 3 million in cash

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), who has 16 properties purchased partially with cash, also made use of cash values ​​to pay personal expenses, employees and taxes. In addition, the bank account of his former chocolate shop recorded high volume of unidentified cash deposits. Altogether, this amount in cash exceeds R$ 3 million.

The data consists of breaches of confidentiality obtained by the MP-RJ (Rio Public Ministry). Flávio was also pointed out in the investigations as the leader of a criminal organization that worked in his old office at Alerj (Rio de Janeiro Legislative Assembly). The total amount of deviations determined by the Prosecutor’s Office was, at least, R$ 6.1 million.

Prosecutors claim that the money used in Flávio’s transactions came from a scheme known as “rachadinha”, in which cabinet employees were obliged to return a large part of their salaries, in cash, to the then deputy.

The breach of bank secrecy of Flávio and others denounced in the scheme and the crossing of data obtained from companies and public authorities also revealed debts that were not included in the statements of the current senator or those of his wife, Fernanda Antunes Figueira Bolsonaro.

The MP-RJ identified payments made with cash, supported by bank documents and other evidence in several cases. The investigations even identified expenses paid directly by the cabinet’s own employees.

The court decision that authorized MP-RJ’s access to financial data was annulled in February 2021. Currently, the PGJ (Attorney General’s Office) is redoing the investigation. At the time of the complaint, Senator Flávio denied that he had committed crimes.

Searched again by UOL to comment on the cases, his office sent a response in which he says he does not know “with what interest the report brings up, on the eve of the election, a history that has been overcome and archived”. “There is no complaint. The investigation was shelved by the Justice because it was unfounded and motivated by political interests of the group that is facing us in this election. The previous report, which talked about buying real estate in cash, confuses the national currency, which is the real , with cash. Therefore, it is important to emphasize: currency is not cash.”

The previous report by UOL does not confuse the terms, including corroborated by interviews with vendors and clerks of notary offices.

The use of cash is not illegal, but anti-corruption experts point out that it makes it difficult to trace where the funds came from.

See below for evidence of cash use.

Flávio Bolsonaro in a chocolate shop Image: Playback/Instagram

Flávio’s chocolate store – total: R$ 1.7 million

The breach of secrecy of Senator Flávio Bolsonaro’s former chocolate store showed deposits in the store’s current account totaling R$ 1.7 million in cash.

The MP pointed out that, in the first year of the establishment, the proportion of cash reached almost 45% of payment by card. The Prosecutor’s Office described in the investigation records that these percentages and the differences in billing indicate “resources of illicit origin artificially inserted into the company’s assets”.

Donation to the mother – total: R$ 733 thousand

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro reported in his 2010 income tax return that he had made in-kind donations totaling R$733,000 to his mother, Rogéria Nantes Bolsonaro.

Fabrício Queiroz in an interview with SBT Image: 26.Dec.2018 – Reproduction/SBT

Boletos for payment of personal expenses – total: BRL 261.6 thousand

2015-2018 – School tuition slips: BRL 153,237.65

Images from a bank branch in Alerj on October 1, 2018 show the then advisor Fabrício Queiroz paying two slips with cash. The investigations revealed that the papers referred to the school fees of Flávio’s daughters and that the practice was recurrent between 2015 and 2018. In all, 52 boletos were paid with cash.

2015-2018 – Health plan bills: BRL 108,407.98

The MP-RJ also verified 120 installments of the family health plan of the then deputy paid “with money in kind of origin foreign to the couple’s lawful sources of income”. The prosecutor’s suspicion is that the resources came from the “cracks” in Alerj’s office.

Property-related taxes – total: BRL 91.8 thousand

2010 – ITBI of 12 commercial rooms in Barra da Tijuca: R$ 33,969.20

The MP-RJ identified payments of R$ 18,805.81 on August 27, 2010 and R$ 15,163.39 on September 23, 2010 referring to ITBI (immovable property transfer tax) for 12 commercial offices in Barra da Tijuca, in the river.

As the transactions do not appear in Flávio’s bank statements, the investigation concluded that the fees were paid in cash.

“Flávio Nantes Bolsonaro made a single withdrawal in August 2010, in the amount of R$4,000, and in the following month all other withdrawals totaled only R$2,500”, state the prosecutors in the complaint, pointing to an insufficient sum to settle the taxes.

2012 – ITBI coverage in Laranjeiras: BRL 39,020

The ITBI for coverage purchased by Flávio in Rio was paid with cash, according to the MP-RJ complaint, which also pointed out that the withdrawals made by the then deputy that month did not cover the full amount of the debt.

“That month, withdrawals from the bank account of the accused Flávio Nantes Bolsonaro totaled only R$ 5,200.00, with no legal funds to justify the expenditures in ‘cash’ money”, states the MP-RJ in the complaint.

2016-2017 – Property tax for apartments in Barra da Tijuca and Botafogo: BRL 18,845.14

The Municipality of Rio confirmed to the MP-RJ the payment of taxes related to properties in the years 2016 and 2017. However, the breach of Flávio’s bank secrecy indicated only one movement related to these debts, which led the prosecutors to conclude that the remaining fees were paid in cash.

Loans with advisors of Jair Bolsonaro – total: R$ 250 thousand

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro declared to the Federal Revenue that he received a loan of R$ 250 thousand in cash, between 2008 and 2010, from two advisors who at the time worked in Jair Bolsonaro’s office in the Chamber of Deputies: Jorge Francisco and Wolmar Villar Junior.

Salary of employees – total: R$ 40 thousand

In Flávio and Fernanda’s 2014 income tax returns, the payment of employer contributions of R$ 4,800 related to two employees appears. As the couple did not make transfers to them, the MP-RJ estimated the salaries (from what was paid in labor obligations) and stated that they were paid with cash.