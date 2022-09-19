Fluminense beats Flamengo in a game with expulsions and confusion at the end

Fluminense proved to have overcome the elimination in the Copa do Brasil and, with a good performance, but full of confusion, beat Flamengo by 2 to 1 this afternoon (18), at Maracanã, for the 27th round of the Brasileirão.

The result takes Tricolor to 48 points and provisional vice-leadership of Serie A. Fla remains with 45, in fourth position.

The Rio rivals return to the field on Wednesday (28), at 19:00 (Brasília time), for the 28th round: Flu welcomes Juventude, while Rubro-Negro visits Fortaleza at Castelão.

Who did well: Fabio

If it weren’t for the hands – and the left foot – of Fábio, the game would have ended with another score. First, the goalkeeper saw Pedro come out in front of the goal and defend with his feet. Then, in the 38th minute, two more great interventions in sequence: João Gomes received it on the penalty spot and forced him to palm. In the spare, Pedro was triggered and headed firmly, but stopped again on shirt 12 tricolor. In the final stage, the goalkeeper still made three more great saves in shots by Arrascaeta, twice, and Léo Pereira (offside).

Who was bad: Santos

It was not clear if Raphael Claus’s marking was a penalty by Santos or Léo Pereira in Cano in the bid that generated the first goal of the Flu. But the fact is that, in the weak shot of Matheus Martins, the goalkeeper offered an easy rebound to the Argentine striker, thus generating the penalty for the Tricolor. For the rest of the game, he couldn’t stand out.

Flamengo live

Fla-Flu starts hot

As it couldn’t be different, Fla-Flu started heated up at Maracanã. Good chances for both sides – the best for Flamengo, with Thiago Maia and Arrascaeta -, confusion between Maia and Caio Paulista and even expulsion from the bench: defender David Braz, the only one in the position among the tricolor substitutes, complained about the marking from a throw-in, insisted on the scolding with the referee and took the red. All this in less than 20 minutes.

Who doesn’t, takes

During the first stage, the best opportunities had come from Rubro-Negro. At least until the 41st minute, when Cano shared a rebound with Santos and Léo Pereira, and referee Raphael Claus saw a penalty from the Flamengo archer on the Argentine striker. In the kick, which took just over two minutes to be beaten, Ganso finished with perfection: ball in the corner, goalkeeper on the other side, and Flu opened the scoring after knowing how to hold back the rival’s advances.

Flamengo insists on crossings and creates little

The need for a tie made Flamengo advance from the first minute of the final stage. However, Dorival Júnior’s team abused the crossed balls and arrived well on two occasions, with Arrascaeta, who stopped in Fábio.

Tricolor expands, but Fla returns to the game

While Flamengo struggled to create good opportunities, Flu scored and seemed to have killed the game: at 32, Cano took advantage of the defense’s foolishness, left Santos behind and crossed. Martinelli couldn’t finish, but recovered and lifted the ball for Nathan to head in. There was barely time to celebrate, and four minutes later, Cebolinha took advantage of a cross and Everton Ribeiro on the second pole and propped up to the middle, where Gabigol put his foot up to push towards the goal, returning Fla to the confrontation.

Confusion and four expulsions at the end

If the classic started hot, the end boiled at Maracanã. After an argument between Felipe Melo and David Luiz, four athletes got involved in the confusion and ended up being expelled from the game: Marinho, Manoel, Cebolinha and Caio Paulista,

Advantage on recent classics

Until this afternoon, the last ten classics between Flamengo and Fluminense showed a wide advantage for Tricolor, with six wins, two draws and two defeats. Among these results, the Rio title of 2022. Now, Flu’s account in recent classics wins another triumph.

Fans support Vini Jr

Target of racism during the program El Chiringuito, in Spain, Vinicius Junior received support from Flamengo fans, the club where he was revealed. With a poster erected at Maracanã, “Chapolin rubro-negro” valued the boldness and joy in the attacker’s style of play and condemned the racist act of businessman Pedro Bravo.

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO 1 X 2 FLUMINENSE

Competition: 27th round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: September 18, 2022 (Sunday)

Location and time: Maracanã Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro-RJ, at 16:00 (from Brasília)

Referee: Raphael Claus (SP)

Auxiliaries: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (SP) and Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (RJ)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)

Yellow cards: André (FLU), Fábio (FLU), Nathan (FLU) and Samuel Xavier (FLU); Gabriel (FLA)

red cards: David Braz (FLU), Manoel (FLU), Caio Paulista (FLU), Marinho (FLA) and Cebolinha).

goals: Goose (FLU), at 43 minutes of the 1st half; Nathan (FLU), at 32 minutes, and Gabriel (FLA), at 37 minutes of the 2nd half

FLAMENGO: Santos, Rodinei (Matheus França), David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes (Vidal), Everton Ribeiro (Marinho) and Arrascaeta (Everton Cebolinha); Peter and Gabriel. Technician: Dorival Junior.

FLUMINENSE: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Martinelli (Felipe Melo) and Ganso (Yago); Matheus Martins (Nathan), Arias (Cris Silva) and Cano (Willian). Technician: Fernando Diniz.