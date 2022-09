Fluminense is ahead of Flamengo in the number of victories in the history of the Brazilian Championship | fluminense

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Sunday’s 2-1 at Maracanã was the fourth tricolor triumph in the last five Fla-Flus Serie A triumphs. And with it, Fluminense went ahead of Flamengo in the history of the unified Brasileirão – including the Copa Brasil and the Roberto Gomes Pedrosa Tournament. , who had the titles recognized by the CBF in 2010. Now, Flu has reached 26 wins against 25 losses and 18 draws in the classic for the competition as a whole. The information was disclosed by the profile “Enciclopédia Tricolor” and confirmed by the ge.

See all the Fla-Flus by Brazilian unified:

Flamengo 1 X 1 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 05/13/1967 Fluminense 1 X 0 Flamengo (Maracanã) – 10/13/1968 Flamengo 1 X 4 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 09/28/1969 Fluminense 1 X 1 Flamengo (Maracanã) – 11/22/1970 Flamengo 0 X 1 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 10/10/1971 Flamengo 0 X 1 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 10/29/1972 Fluminense 2 X 1 Flamengo (Maracanã) – 12/02/1973 Flamengo 0 X 0 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 05/19/1974 Flamengo 0 X 3 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 11/02/1975 Fluminense 1 X 0 Flamengo (Maracanã) – 11/07/1976 Fluminense 2 X 1 Flamengo (Maracanã) – 11/15/1977 Flamengo 1 X 0 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 03/26/1978 Flamengo 0 X 0 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 02/27/1985 Fluminense 1 X 1 Flamengo (Maracanã) – 04/07/1985 Fluminense 0 X 0 Flamengo (Maracanã) – 10/19/1986 Flamengo 0 X 1 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 11/30/1986 Fluminense 1 X 0 Flamengo (Maracanã) – 10/04/1987 Fluminense 0 X 1 Flamengo (Maracanã) – 11/30/1988 Fluminense 0 X 5 Flamengo (Mario Helênio) – 12/02/1989 Fluminense 1 X 2 Flamengo (Procópio Teixeira) – 10/21/1990 Flamengo 2 X 1 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 04/07/1991 Flamengo 1 X 1 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 04/19/1992 Flamengo 0 X 3 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 11/16/1994 Flamengo 0 X 0 Fluminense (Amigão) – 10/18/1995 Flamengo 3 X 1 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 11/17/1996 Fluminense 1 X 2 Flamengo (Maracanã) – 09/11/1997 Flamengo 1 X 1 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 11/05/2000 Flamengo 0 X 1 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 11/03/2001 Flamengo 5 X 2 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 09/04/2002 Flamengo 4 X 1 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 04/13/2003 Fluminense 0 X 1 Flamengo (Maracanã) – 08/17/2003 Flamengo 1 X 2 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 05/23/2004 Fluminense 2 X 1 Flamengo (Maracanã) – 09/12/2004 Flamengo 0 X 0 Fluminense (Raulino de Oliveira) – 05/29/2005 Flamengo 2 X 2 Fluminense (Raulino de Oliveira) – 09/21/2005 Fluminense 1 X 0 Flamengo (Maracanã) – 05/28/2006 Flamengo 4 X 1 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 10/04/2006 Fluminense 0 X 1 Flamengo (Maracanã) – 08/16/2007 Flamengo 0 X 2 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 10/07/2007 Fluminense 0 X 1 Flamengo (Maracanã) – 01/06/2008 Flamengo 2 X 2 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 08/31/2008 Fluminense 0 X 0 Flamengo (Maracanã) – 06/28/2009 Flamengo 2 X 0 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 10/04/2009 Fluminense 2 X 1 Flamengo (Maracanã) – 05/26/2010 Flamengo 3 X 3 Fluminense (Nilton Santos) – 09/19/2010 Fluminense 0 X 1 Flamengo (Nilton Santos) – 07/10/2011 Flamengo 3 X 2 Fluminense (Nilton Santos) – 10/09/2011 Fluminense 1 X 0 Flamengo (Nilton Santos) – 07/08/2012 Flamengo 0 X 1 Fluminense (Nilton Santos) – 09/30/2012 Fluminense 2 X 3 Flamengo (Maracanã) – 08/11/2013 Flamengo 1 X 0 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 11/03/2013 Fluminense 2 X 0 Flamengo (Maracanã) – 05/11/2014 Flamengo 1 X 1 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 09/21/2014 Flamengo 2 X 3 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 05/31/2015 Fluminense 1 X 3 Flamengo (Maracanã) – 06/09/2015 Flamengo 1 X 2 Fluminense (Arena das Dunas) – 06/26/2016 Fluminense 1 X 2 Flamengo (Raulino de Oliveira) – 10/13/2016 Fluminense 2 X 2 Flamengo (Maracanã) – 06/18/2017 Flamengo 1 X 1 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 10/12/2017 Fluminense 0 X 2 Flamengo (Mané Garrincha) – 06/07/2018 Flamengo 3 X 0 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 10/13/2018 Fluminense 0 X 0 Flamengo (Maracanã) – 06/09/2019 Flamengo 2 X 0 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 10/20/2019 Fluminense 1 X 2 Flamengo (Maracanã) – 09/09/2020 Flamengo 1 X 2 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 01/06/2021 Flamengo 0 X 1 Fluminense (Neo Química Arena) – 07/04/2021 Fluminense 3 X 1 Flamengo (Maracanã) – 10/23/2021 Fluminense 1 X 2 Flamengo (Maracanã) – 05/29/2022 Flamengo 1 X 2 Fluminense (Maracanã) – 09/18/2022

Since May 13, 1967, when the first Fla-Flu was played in the Roberto Gomes Pedrosa Tournament, Fluminense has led the numbers of the classic in the history of the Brazilian Championship for 51 years, but saw Flamengo turn around in 2019, when it had 23 wins against 22 losses. With the retrospect of the last two years, the Tricolor returned to be ahead of the rival.

Almost 70% success in two years

Sunday’s Fla-Flu was the last of 2022, and the recent performance against Flamengo gives support to the tricolores’ mockery: in the last two years, there are almost 70% of use on the Laranjeiras side. Since 2021, there have been 11 classics between them, with seven wins by Fluminense, two draws and only two defeats, which gives a yield of 69.6%.

Computing all competitions, the numbers also show that there was a tricolor “turn” in the recent clash, as in the 11 Fla-Flus prior to these (between 2019 and 2020), Flamengo had won seven, drawn three and lost only one. .

With the victory, Fluminense provisionally assumed the vice-leadership of the Brasileirão, with 48 points, and overtook Flamengo, which fell to fourth place. But the distance from Tricolor to leader Palmeiras, who beat Santos, remains nine points.

