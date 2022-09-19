Focus Bulletin brings new expectation of a fall for inflation and a rise for GDP

The financial market has again reduced inflation expectations for 2022 and 2023 and raised the projection for the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for this year, as shown by data from the Focus Bulletin released this Monday (12) by the Central Bank. .

The expectation for the 2023 GDP was maintained, after two straight weeks of high

It was the twelfth consecutive week of decline in the projection for the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) this year and the fifth for next year.

For 2022, there are also 12 straight weeks of upward projections for the GDP estimate in 2022.

According to financial institutions consulted weekly by the BC, the expectation for this year’s IPCA rose from 6.40% a week ago to 6.00%. For 2023, the projection dropped from 5.17% to 5.01%.

The IPCA projection for 2024, however, rose for the third week in a row, from 3.47% to 3.50% between the two weeks.

Focus Bulletin: GDP, exchange rate and interest

The forecast for GDP growth rose from 2.39% to 2.65% this year and was maintained at 0.50% in 2023.

The estimate for the dollar has also been stable for eight weeks, with a forecast price of R$5.20 per US$1, both for 2022 and 2023.

For the twelfth week in a row, Selic forecasts remained at 13.75% per year. For 2023, the expectation was maintained at 11.25%.

look at 2024

If the projections still maintained a certain optimism for this year and the next, the same did not happen with 2024. The institutions consulted by the BC raised the inflation estimate for the third consecutive week and started to estimate lower GDP growth.

The 2024 IPCA went from 3.47% to 3.50%. GDP growth was revised downwards, from 1.80% to 1.70%.

The estimate for the dollar rose, with the quotation forecast at R$ 5.11, compared to R$ 5.10 previously. The Selic forecast was maintained at 8% pa, as it has been for ten consecutive weeks.