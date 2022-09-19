follow the results of the tournament finals in Las Vegas in real time

Sunday (18) promises to be historic in Las Vegas (USA) with the second and last day of ADCC 2022. Grappling fans will meet the champions in the men’s (up to 66kg, up to 77kg, up to 88kg, up to 99kg and +99kg) and women’s (up to 60kg and +60kg) categories. In addition, the men’s absolute and the super fight between André Galvão and Gordon Ryan.

TATAME will do a REAL TIME on all the details of the decisive day of ADCC 2022. The event starts at 15:00 (Brasília time).

REAL TIME!

Absolute (octave finals)

Nick Rodriguez defeated Andy Varela 17-0 on points

Yuri Simões defeated Lachlan Giles by referees decision after 0-0 on points

Roberto Cyborg defeated Elder Cruz 3-0 on points

Victor Hugo finished Fabricio Andrey in 8m34s

Felipe Preguiça defeated Roberto Jimenez 13-2 on points

Tye Ruotolo submitted Pedro Marinho in 8m48s

Giancarlo Bodoni submitted Haisam Rida in 4m08s

Nicholas Meregali finished Vinícius Trator in 5m04s



Quarterfinals

Yuri Simões defeated Nick Rodriguez by referee decision after 0-0 on points

Roberto Cyborg defeated Victor Hugo 2-0 on points

Tye Ruotolo defeated Felipe Preguiça for a penalty after 0-0 on points

Nicholas Meregali defeated Giancarlo Bodoni 6-2 on points

Semifinal

Yuri Simões defeated Roberto Cyborg 2-0 on points

Tye Ruotolo x Nicholas Meregali



+99kg (semi-final)

Gordon Ryan finished Roosevelt Sousa in 11s

Nick Rodriguez defeated Felipe Preguiça 3-0 on points

3rd place contest

Roosevelt Sousa defeated Felipe Preguiça by WO

Final

Gordon Ryan submitted Nick Rodriguez in 2m15s

-99kg (semi-final)

Kaynan Duarte defeated Rafael Lovato Jr. by referees decision after 0-0 on points

Craig Jones defeated Nicholas Meregali by referees decision after 0-0 on points



3rd place match

Nicholas Meregali defeated Rafael Lovato Jr. for two punishments

Final

Kaynan Duarte defeated Craig Jones 12-0 on points

-88kg (semi-final)

Giancarlo Bodoni submitted Eogham O’Flanagan in 2m18s

Lucas Hulk defeated Vagner Rocha by referees decision after 0-0 on points



3rd place match

Vagner Rocha finished Eogham O’Flanagan in 9m43s

Final

Giancarlo Bodoni submitted Lucas Hulk in 14m10s



-77kg (semi-final)

Kade Ruotolo submitted PJ Barch in 8m24s

Mica Galvão defeated Dante Leon 2-0 on points

3rd place contest

Dante Leon submitted PJ Barch in 8m46s

Final

Kade Ruotolo submitted Mica Galvão in 11m51



-66kg (semi-final)

Diogo Reis defeated Josh Cisnero 2-0 on points

Gabriel Sousa defeated Diego Pato by referees decision after 0-0 on points

3rd place contest

Diego Pato defeated Josh Cisnero for a punishment

Final

Diogo Reis defeated Gabriel Sousa 3-0 on points

-60kg (semi-final)

Brianna Ste-marie defeated Bia Basilio 4-0 on points

Ffion Davies defeated Beatriz Mesquita 6-0 on points

3rd place contest

Beatriz Mesquita finished Bia Basilio in 3m52s

Final

Ffion Davies defeated Brianna Ste-marie 10-0 on points

+60kg (semi-final)

Amy Campo defeated Gabi Garcia 5-0 on points

Rafaela Guedes defeated Kendall Reusing after injury to opponent

3rd place contest

Gabi Garcia defeated Kendall Reusing by WO

Final

Amy Campo defeated Rafaela Guedes 3-2 on points