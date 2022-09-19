follow the results of the tournament finals in Las Vegas in real time

Sunday (18) promises to be historic in Las Vegas (USA) with the second and last day of ADCC 2022. Grappling fans will meet the champions in the men’s (up to 66kg, up to 77kg, up to 88kg, up to 99kg and +99kg) and women’s (up to 60kg and +60kg) categories. In addition, the men’s absolute and the super fight between André Galvão and Gordon Ryan.
TATAME will do a REAL TIME on all the details of the decisive day of ADCC 2022. The event starts at 15:00 (Brasília time).
Absolute (octave finals)
Nick Rodriguez defeated Andy Varela 17-0 on points
Yuri Simões defeated Lachlan Giles by referees decision after 0-0 on points
Roberto Cyborg defeated Elder Cruz 3-0 on points
Victor Hugo finished Fabricio Andrey in 8m34s
Felipe Preguiça defeated Roberto Jimenez 13-2 on points
Tye Ruotolo submitted Pedro Marinho in 8m48s
Giancarlo Bodoni submitted Haisam Rida in 4m08s
Nicholas Meregali finished Vinícius Trator in 5m04s
Quarterfinals
Yuri Simões defeated Nick Rodriguez by referee decision after 0-0 on points
Roberto Cyborg defeated Victor Hugo 2-0 on points
Tye Ruotolo defeated Felipe Preguiça for a penalty after 0-0 on points
Nicholas Meregali defeated Giancarlo Bodoni 6-2 on points
Semifinal
Yuri Simões defeated Roberto Cyborg 2-0 on points
Tye Ruotolo x Nicholas Meregali
+99kg (semi-final)
Gordon Ryan finished Roosevelt Sousa in 11s
Nick Rodriguez defeated Felipe Preguiça 3-0 on points
3rd place contest
Roosevelt Sousa defeated Felipe Preguiça by WO
Final
Gordon Ryan submitted Nick Rodriguez in 2m15s
-99kg (semi-final)
Kaynan Duarte defeated Rafael Lovato Jr. by referees decision after 0-0 on points
Craig Jones defeated Nicholas Meregali by referees decision after 0-0 on points
3rd place match
Nicholas Meregali defeated Rafael Lovato Jr. for two punishments
Final
Kaynan Duarte defeated Craig Jones 12-0 on points
-88kg (semi-final)
Giancarlo Bodoni submitted Eogham O’Flanagan in 2m18s
Lucas Hulk defeated Vagner Rocha by referees decision after 0-0 on points
3rd place match
Vagner Rocha finished Eogham O’Flanagan in 9m43s
Final
Giancarlo Bodoni submitted Lucas Hulk in 14m10s
-77kg (semi-final)
Kade Ruotolo submitted PJ Barch in 8m24s
Mica Galvão defeated Dante Leon 2-0 on points
3rd place contest
Dante Leon submitted PJ Barch in 8m46s
Final
Kade Ruotolo submitted Mica Galvão in 11m51
-66kg (semi-final)
Diogo Reis defeated Josh Cisnero 2-0 on points
Gabriel Sousa defeated Diego Pato by referees decision after 0-0 on points
3rd place contest
Diego Pato defeated Josh Cisnero for a punishment
Final
Diogo Reis defeated Gabriel Sousa 3-0 on points
-60kg (semi-final)
Brianna Ste-marie defeated Bia Basilio 4-0 on points
Ffion Davies defeated Beatriz Mesquita 6-0 on points
3rd place contest
Beatriz Mesquita finished Bia Basilio in 3m52s
Final
Ffion Davies defeated Brianna Ste-marie 10-0 on points
+60kg (semi-final)
Amy Campo defeated Gabi Garcia 5-0 on points
Rafaela Guedes defeated Kendall Reusing after injury to opponent
3rd place contest
Gabi Garcia defeated Kendall Reusing by WO
Final
Amy Campo defeated Rafaela Guedes 3-2 on points