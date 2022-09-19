“For All That’s Possible”

The confusions of “A Fazenda 14” are not restricted to the universe of reality and ended up generating serious confusion here as well. MC Créu spoke this Sunday (18) after allegedly being threatened by singer Naldo Benny. It’s just that he made statements against the funk singer to defend his companion Moranguinho, one of the peoas.

Créu used his social networks to inform that he registered a police report against the singer and that he will file a lawsuit against Naldo: “I was guided by my lawyers to do exactly what I did. First thing: I went to the police station, I already made all the records that had to be made. This week, the individual already receives a little piece of paper to explain what happened”revealed Créu to his followers.

Still in his outburst on social media, the funkeiro promised to file a lawsuit against the singer “by all means”. The MC took the moment to ask social media platforms to take action against the singer: “We are not in the stone age, we are not cavemen anymore. I demand a retraction with all possible measures to banish this once and for all”concluded the funker.

Singer Naldo Benny went public and posted a sequence of videos intended for funk singer MC Créu, calling him to fight after he talked about Strawberry Shortcake. Currently confined within the reality, the wife and mother of Naldo’s daughter even commented within the confinement that she did not have a good relationship with Créu, who came to compete for a vacancy to enter the headquarters.