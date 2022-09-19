French energy crisis causes lights in Versailles and Louvre to be turned off early

Measure, symbolic, aims to raise awareness of the population

Pixabay

Louvre Museum and Pyramid lights will be turned off earlier to save energy



O Palace of Versailles it’s the the Louvre Museum will turn off the lights earlier to save energy. The symbolic measure aims to make the population aware of the energy crisis in France. The information was released by the Minister of Culture, Rima Abdul Malak. THE Eiffel Tower had already adopted the same initiative this week. “From Saturday night the 17th, the Louvre pyramid will be turned off at 11 pm instead of 1 am,” said the minister. “We will turn off the lighting on the facade of the Palace of Versailles at 10 pm instead of 11 pm next week,” she added. According to the minister, the locations are important to raise awareness among the population, although the action is not enough to end the energy crisis. In addition, Rima Abdul Malak called for concrete ecological transition actions in museums, cinemas, theaters and in the “set of cultural sites in France”. This week, the mayor of the French capital, Anne Hidalgo, announced that the Paristhe Eiffel Tower, the Santiago Tower, as well as the municipal museums and the district town halls would not be illuminated at night, as of September 23, to combat the crisis.