French newspaper Tite says Brazil needs to confirm its best level in friendlies against Africans | Brazilian Team

In an interview for the newspaper “Normandie”, Brazil national team coach Tite said it is time for Brazil to confirm that it is in excellent condition for the World Cup in November in Qatar. The Brazilian team arrived in France this Sunday and will perform the first training session this Monday afternoon in the city of Le Havre, which will host the friendly game Brazil x Ghana, on Friday, the 23rd.

The match, at 15:30, Brasília time, will be broadcast live by TV Globo, SporTV and ge, which also follows the match in real time with lives before, during and after the game.

– It will be a matter of confirming that Brazil is at its best level. We only have two friendlies before the World Cup to give the last opportunities, so there is no time to waste – said the coach of the Brazilian team.

In the interview, Tite was asked if he felt less worried about the current phase of Neymar, who has 11 goals and eight assists in 11 matches this season.

– I didn’t have to wait for the start of the season to calm down – assured the coach of the Selection.

Tite said that the Brazilian fans feel “an extraordinary fervor around the Selection. About favoritism, he didn’t leave the question in the air.

Players from the Brazilian national team arrive in Le Havre, France, for a friendly against Ghana

– The history of Brazilian football and the strength of this shirt obviously forces us to assume the condition of favorite. But are we the only ones? Of course. There are France, Argentina, England, Spain and Germany …-he commented, before answering directly about the possibility of a consecutive French championship.

– Who can say that France cannot arrive? Look at the quality of the players, see how Mbappé continues to grow year after year and now with Benzema back after four years.

Almost complete selection for training

Almost all 26 players have already performed earlier this Monday in Le Havre, which is just over 2 hours from Paris. Only players who work in Brazilian football, midfielder Everton Ribeiro and striker Pedro, from Flamengo, and goalkeeper Weverton, from Palmeiras.

The first training session will be this afternoon, starting at 4:30 pm, local time – there are 5 hours of difference to the Brazilian time zone. The Brazilian team trains until Thursday in Le Havre and plays against Ghana, at the Oceane stadium, on Friday. Then, he goes to Paris to face Tunisia, next Tuesday, the 27th, at the Parc des Princes stadium, of PSG.

