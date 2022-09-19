Funeral of Isabel II: Felipe VI, Letizia, Juan Carlos and Sofía seen together for the first time in two years

This Monday, September 19, the funeral ceremonies of Elizabeth II. The day began with a Mass at Westminster Abbey, with the various world leaders, including the kings Philip VI and letizia and the kings emeritus Juan Carlos and Sofia.

Although Felipe VI and Letizia entered Westminster Abbey alone, they ended up staying with Juan Carlos and Sofía. The four occupied a prominent place: the second bench on one side of Isabel II’s coffin.

The magazine Hola emphasizes that it is “Without a doubt the most awaited image” for the Spanish people, as the four kings of Spain have not been seen together in public since the funeral of Infanta Pilar, which took place in January 2020, that is, more than two years ago.

As you can see in the images below, Juan Carlos and Sofía arrived together and entered Westminster Abbey without their son and daughter-in-law. Note that since the King Emeritus moved to Abu Dhabi in the summer of 2020, the parents of Felipe VI and the Infantas Elena and Christina were not seen together.