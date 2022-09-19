Futures Ibovespa operates down almost 1%, with pressure from American interest rates; Dollar rises 0.64%

The Ibovespa futures is down in the pre-market this Monday (19). The contract of the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, at 9:30 am, fell 1.05%, to 109,290 points, following what is seen in the United States.

In New York, the Dow Jones futures fell 0.45%, the S&P 500, 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, 0.90%. The week is marked by caution, on account of the “Super Wednesday”, in which the Federal Reserve and the Brazilian Central Bank decide their new interest rates.

“European stocks and American futures open the day lower, awaiting the Fed’s decision this Wednesday. This week will be defined by the tone of the decisions of the main Central Banks. The FOMC will naturally be the big event on Wednesday, but we will also have the meeting of the BoJ (Japan), PBoC (China), BoE (UK) and, of course, the Copom meeting here in Brazil”, says Guide Investimentos, in your morning call.

Expectations in the United States are that the Fed will raise the rate by 75 basis points, to the range of 3% and 3.25%. Earlier today, the treasury yield with a ten-year maturity hit 3.50%, the highest level since 2011.

In Europe, the main indices also operate lower – the DAX, from Germany, drops 0.57%; the UK’s FTSE, 0.62%; France’s CAC 40, 1.05%; and the STOXX 600, from the entire European Union, 0.72%.

Ibovespa future: interest and dollar

“There, the focus will also be on the monetary policy decision of the Bank of England this Thursday”, comments XP Investimentos, in its opening of markets.

Still abroad, the main treasury bonds also advanced, following the Americans.

The German two-year bond rose 4.6 basis points to 1.595%, the highest since 2011, and the ten-year bond to 1.808%, the highest since 2013, up 4.5 points. -base.

The dollar, however, gains strength against the main currencies of the world. DXY is up 0.20%. to 109.97 points, following the rise in US interest rates. Against the real, the increase is 0.64%, at R$ 5.292 in the purchase and at R$ 5.293 in the sale.

The Brazilian yield curve ends up following the performance of the rest of the world. The DIs rate for 2023 gains one basis point, going to 13.80%, and that of the DIs for 2025 goes to 12.11%, up nine points. The DIs for 2027 and 2029 both gain 11 points, at 11.825 and 11.92%. The DI for 2031 has its yield rising 10 points, to 11.99%.

Not even the new downward revision of Brazilian inflation for 2022 and 2023, brought by the Focus Bulletin, prevented the upward pressure on the curve.

In addition, Brent crude, also an important factor in the rise in prices, fell 2.45% to US$ 89.11, with the prospect of lower global growth due to higher interest rates. Iron ore fell 1.40% on the Dalian exchange, at US$ 100.5.

Analysis by Pamela Semezzato, investment analyst at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

It continues in the lateralization and in a movement of consolidation in the last few weeks. Last week was the first time it tried to break above the high of previous candles and failed, indicating lack of strength for a new bullish move. We are still waiting for the break of the 109,000 point support or the 114,200 point resistance.

Dollar

Tried to break the top of the trading range at 5,300 and failed, with Friday’s close right at the opening point, if it breaks Friday’s low today, we can expect a bearish move to test the bottom of the range at 5,100 points.

