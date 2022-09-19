George and Charlotte will participate in funeral procession

According to the BBC, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The children will be in the procession with the royal family, following the monarch’s coffin as it leaves the Palace of Westminster in London towards Westminter Abbey at 10:44 am local time (6:44 am ET).

George and Charlotte will walk behind their parents. Behind them will be their uncles Harry and Meghan. King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, will lead the procession.

William and Kate’s youngest, 4-year-old Louis, is not expected to attend.

the funeral

Guests have already started to arrive at Westminster Abbey. State leaders from hundreds of countries will attend the funeral.

The coffin will leave the British parliament headquarters in the next few hours.

There will be two ceremonies: one for heads of state, at 11 am local time (7 am in Brasília time), and another, more restricted, at 4 pm in London (12 pm in Brasília)

For the first ceremony, there are about 2,000 guests. In addition to the British royal family, heads of state of countries with which the United Kingdom maintains diplomatic relations – including President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) –, members of other European royal families and public servants are also on the list.

The second funeral will have just 800 guests: the royal family, representatives of Commonwealth countries and the Queen’s staff.