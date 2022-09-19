Gil do Vigor plays football, and Neymar leaves a comment | TV & Famous

Gil do Vigor showed his fans that he played a football match in the United States with PHD friends. The fun video where yousurprises with skill in the baubles and summarizes his performance in the field, was duly noticed by Neymarstar of the Brazilian men’s soccer team.

Despite leaving a comment, the player’s praise was for another time! But he made a point of sending laughter emojis with the ex-BBB’s demonstration in the sport, showing that Gil is the top scorer of joy.

Neymar’s comment on a post by Gil do Vigor playing football — Photo: Reproduction Instagram

In the video, in addition to his talent for keeping the ball in the air at the time of the little tricks (which he is proud of), Gil also mentions situations that went less well, but certainly amused the audience, such as the fact that he passed the ball to the team. adversary. Look:

Gil do Vigor shows football match and skill in the embaixadinhas

Gil do Vigor shows football match and skill in the embaixadinhas

Comments about Gil do Vigor doing smackdowns — Photo: Reproduction Instagram

And the cry for the World Cup, which takes place this year in Qatar, is ready: ‘Brazil!” With this crowd, the sixth is just a detail!

