Global stocks operate lower in decisive week on interest rates; check out this and more topics

International markets open the week with a fall, amid expectations regarding monetary policy decisions in the United States, United Kingdom, Japan and Brazil.

Even going through a slowdown, which many analysts classify as punctual, global inflation remains strong and giving work to Central Banks.

Thus, the tightening should remain intense, which increases concerns about a global recession, harming investment in variable income.

The disclosures are concentrated on Wednesday (21), with the decisions of the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Copom, while on Thursday (22) the announcements of the United Kingdom and Bank of Japan (BoJ) are released.

Outside of monetary policy, there are few more relevant indicators forecast for the week in the US, focused on the real estate and construction market. Among the corporate balance sheets, Costco and General Mills stand out.

Here, with less than two weeks to go before the first round, new rounds of election polls are shaking the market, with surveys from FSB/Pactual and Ipec/TVGlobo.

USA

US stock futures traded lower, following losses in Friday’s regular trading session, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.45%, while the Nasdaq dropped 0.90% and the S&P 500 changed 0.72%.

Regarding expectations for US interest rates, the majority of the market points to a 75 basis point increase in the US interest rate, currently in the range between 2.25% and 2.50%.

Heated activity indices, but with still resilient inflation – especially the cores – reinforce this reading. Even a rise of 1 percentage point is not entirely ruled out by analysts.

See the performance of future indices

Dow Jones Future (USA), -1.03%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -1.08%

Nasdaq Futures (USA), -1.14%

Asia

The trading in the east was of losses, with the same expectation for the decisions of central banks in the week. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) decided to increase liquidity and reduced the cost of borrowing.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange had sales movement concentrated in technology companies. Japan had no business due to a holiday.

In Japan, the expectation is that interest rates will be maintained at the current level – the rate today is -0.1% per year.

Shanghai SE (China), -0.35%

Nikkei (Japan) – Closed

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -1.04%

Kospi (South Korea), -1.14%

Europe

Monday’s European data includes construction sector production figures for the Eurozone. Luis de Guindos, vice president of the European Central Bank (ECB) is scheduled to speak today.

For the BoE’s decision, the Refinitiv consensus, average of market forecasts, points to a 50 basis point rise on Thursday, with the UK rate moving to 2.25%.

FTSE 100 (UK) – Closed

DAX (Germany), -1.00%

CAC 40 (France), -1.50%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -1.47%

commodities

While awaiting monetary policy decisions, the commodity market also continues to decline. Oil prices continue to be pressured by the strengthening dollar. Concern about the proximity of a global recession affecting demand also helps in this movement.

In China, the iron ore contract traded in Dalian due in January 2023, fell 1.40% today, to US$ 100.5. That’s even after China’s economy showed resilience in August, with the announcement of higher-than-expected growth in industrial production and retail sales.

WTI Oil, -1.54% at $83.80 a barrel

Brent crude, -1.29% at $90.17 a barrel

Iron Ore: -1.40 at $100.5

Bitcoin

Bitcoin prices fall -8.08% to $18,432

2. Schedule

The week starts with few prominent indicators on the economic agenda. In the United States, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Housing Market Index (HMI) is released, which presents current home sales and future expectations.

In Europe, Spain’s consumer confidence for the month and a speech by European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos will be released, which may give indications on the possible future direction of monetary policy.

This is where the Focus report comes out – a summary of the results of the market expectations survey prepared by the Central Bank.

In politics, the FSB/Pactual surveys are out today (the last poll showed Lula with 41% and Bolsonaro with 35%) and Ipec/TVGlobo (in the measurement of September 12, Lula had 46% and Bolsonaro was with 31%). .

Check out Monday’s schedule:

Brazil

8:25: BC: Focus Report (week)

USA

11:00: Real Estate Market Index (September)

Europe

11:30 am: Spain: Consumer Confidence (September)

Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) attends Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and reception hosted by UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly in London. In the evening, the president leaves for New York.

Guedes

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, participates virtually in the Brazilian Congress of the Machinery and Equipment Industry and receives the ambassador of Spain, Mar Fernández-Palácios, in Brasília.

3. Economic news

Second installment of Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 starts to be paid today

As of this Monday, beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil will receive the second installment of the benefit in the amount of R$ 600. This is after the government unsuccessfully tried to bring forward the September credit, amid the electoral dispute. Payments will be made until the 30th, according to the Social Registration Number (NIS).

Bolsonaro will end term with more indebted Brazil and spending bill for 2023

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will end his term leaving as a legacy a country more indebted than he found when he took office, on January 1, 2019. And still a stock of repressed expenses that will further boost the Brazilian debt indicator from 2023.

Part of this account refers to the measures necessary to face the covid-19 pandemic. But the current administration has hampered efforts that could accelerate the adjustment and help stabilize the fiscal framework.

4. Political news

Bolsonaro turns attendance at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral into a campaign act

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) turned his presence in London into a re-election campaign event to accompany the funeral ceremonies and burial of Queen Elizabeth II, scheduled for this Monday.

Hosted at the home of the ambassador of Brazil in the English capital, Bolsonaro went to the balcony and spoke to a group of Brazilians dressed in green and yellow who welcomed him with shouts of his campaign slogans.

The president said, among other things, that he will win the election in the first round, even though polls of voting intentions paint an unfavorable scenario for him, behind Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Rival candidates for Bolsonaro’s re-election filed lawsuits on Sunday (18) with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to “prevent electoral use” of the presidential trip to the United Kingdom.

TSE authorizes the deployment of the Armed Forces to 11 states in the 1st round

The president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Alexandre de Moraes, approved the deployment of agents from the federal forces, including the military, to reinforce security in the first round of elections (October 2) in 561 municipalities and locations in 11 states.

The states had mentioned the intensification of the electoral dispute, a scenario of political polarization and logistical difficulties in requesting support from the TSE. Support teams will be sent to Acre, Alagoas, Amazonas, Ceará, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Pará, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro and Tocantins.

Covid: Brazil records 12 new deaths from Covid in 24 hours; moving average is down

Brazil recorded this Sunday (18) 12 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, totaling 685,422 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 73. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -35%, indicating a downward trend.

5. Corporate Radar

Vibra Energy (VBBR3)

The company informed that its current president, Wilson Ferreira Júnior, will leave the position of president of the company as of today, September 19, 2022, Monday.

Vibra announced in July that Ferreira Jr. would leave the company. He will return to the presidency of Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6), which he had commanded between 2016 and last year.

On an interim basis, André Corrêa Natal, the Company’s current Executive Vice President of Finance, Purchasing and IR, will lead the company.

Dexxos (DEXP3)

The company informed that, as approved at a meeting on April 28, it will pay the 2nd installment of dividends in the amount of R$ 12.7 million. It will be R$0.1355 for each common share and R$0.1401 for each preferred share.

The third installment will be paid on December 16, in the total amount of R$11.1 million, which corresponds to R$0.119 per common share and R$0.122 per preferred share.

CCR (CCRO3)

Renovias informed that it has signed the amendment to the amendment with the State of São Paulo, with the recognition of the imbalance in the economic-financial equation of the Concession Agreement, as a result of the change in the toll tariff readjustment index, and has rebalanced the concession by extending the of 808 days within the term of the Renovias concession agreement, with expiration scheduled for 08/29/2024.