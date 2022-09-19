Globo actor accused of pedophilia transferred R$ 1 thousand to victim

In addition to files containing images of child pornography, the police found at José Dumont’s house a deposit slip made to the original victim of sexual abuse that led to the search and seizure operation. The discovery corroborates the line of investigation of the police, that the actor took advantage of the financial vulnerability of the 12-year-old boy and his family to kiss him on the mouth and caress his private parts.

The 72-year-old actor was arrested in the act by civil police officers in Rio de Janeiro last Thursday (15/9). After the arrest, Rede Globo positioned itself through a note. Read in full:

“Actor José Dumont was hired as the right work specifically for the soap opera ‘All Flowers’, to be shown on Globoplay. In view of the reported facts, Globo made the decision to remove him from the soap opera. The suspicion of pedophilia is serious. No abusive and criminal behavior is tolerated by the company, even if it occurs in the personal lives of contractors and third parties that have any relationship with it”.

