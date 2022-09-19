Globo already has a name to replace William Bonner in ‘Jornal Nacional’ | Column Fábia Oliveira

Many Rumors about William Bonner’s Retirement from the ‘Jornal Nacional’ bench circulate around. But this column of only six readers discovered that ‘TV Globo’ already works with two possible names to replace, in the future, the presenter on the news. However, one of them is the most likely to receive the baton, as he has already pleased the top echelon of the broadcaster.

As this columnist is tired of saying that it is not a trunk to keep secrets, you will also find out. The journalist most quoted to replace Bonner is Marcio Bonfim. Currently in charge of ‘NETV 2nd edition’, in Pernambuco, the professional has already been on the bench of ‘JN’ during the rotation of presenters of the news.

Márcio Bonfim has already shared the presentation of ‘Jornal Nacional’ with journalists Ana Luiza Guimaraes, Aline Midlej and Cristina Ranzolin. He also replaced Thaddeus Schmidtwhile still part of the ‘Fantástico’ team, during the presenter’s holidays and vacations.

William Bonner, who completed 36 years of ‘TV Globo’ in June, even talked about his retirement last year. In this ocasion, the journalist answered several questions asked by his followers, including how he sees himself in the future on ‘JN’. “Well, 10 years from now I will certainly see it from home. Because I don’t intend to be at that age presenting ‘JN’. I will be 67 years old. Guys, uncle has to rest too. Let’s take it slow, shall we?” he said.

