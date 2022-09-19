Globo muse comes out as a lesbian and declares herself to be her girlfriend: “Amor”

Globo actress Bruna Linzmeyer talks about music and projects with her girlfriend, DJ Marta Supernova

The actress Bruna Linzmeyerwho was healing his deserved after success as Madeleine, from Pantanal, is now starting to record the series Notícias Populares, in which he plays Rata, and has dedicated himself to writing. The news is that one of his texts will become music by the hands of his girlfriend, DJ Marta Supernova, who is probably one of the most beautiful women in Brazil.

“I’ve been writing for a while. I wrote a poem for her, which will set this text to music. It’s about love, about our love. I’ve never had much trouble in love, but I’m in a good place. More peaceful”, says the actress muse of Globo.

The muse also revealed that she has no plans to release her voice as a singer, but does not rule out the possibility in the future. “This song is a half-spoken poem. I’m more into the composition side than the singing. I say this for now. If you ask me this next week, I might change my mind”, says Bruna Linzmeyer.

“I was very proud of her. I was with her father, mother and sister in the audience. She works very hard and has a very good job. It’s nice to see the work of those we admire being recognized. I enjoyed and danced a lot for an hour and a half”, celebrates the Globo actress.

New projects

The actress also has new projects with her girlfriend, Dj Marta Supernova, with whom she publicly assumed the relationship in April 2020. “We wrote a script together too, a short film, animation. I have several projects written that will soon come to the world”, says the Globo muse.

In addition, the actress also used her social media to comment on the impact of the presidential election results on her freedom to love.

“It always impacts the lives of all of us, but I have privileges that protect me. Who will feel it is the one who has felt the most in recent years, the most vulnerable population. I hope we have a good result not only for the presidency. Our vote is important for federal and state deputy, senate… These people vote on a daily basis. We have to be very aware,” said the actress.

“I want to have fun. I’ve been very stuck on what I should use or not. We all are, but when we manage to balance this internal comfort with the desire to use what we want, it’s very pleasant”, explained Bruna Linzmeyer.