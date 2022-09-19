Globo star ended up in jail for killing her husband after a fight

Globo soap opera star lost her mind and killed her husband after a couple’s fight

Dorinha Duval was one of Globo’s biggest names in 1980, when he won the police pages. The fact is that the actress lost her mind after a couple’s fight and ended up killing her husband, according to what was found, she would be tired of the constant humiliations she suffered.

The crime took place on October 5, 1980, after a serious argument. According to “TV História”, the artist shot several times against her partner Paulo Sérgio Garcia de Alcântara, who had verbally and physically attacked her. The case was marked and shocked Brazil, at the time the magazine Manchete, which followed the developments, stated that the fights between them were constant and often violent.

Paulo was addicted to gambling and was harming the Globo actress’s financial life. The man also used to humiliate the famous, claiming that she was ‘old’, ‘fat’ and ‘ugly’, in addition, she was tired of the harassment he suffered at the modeling agency where she worked. The night he killed his companion, the star had been rejected and would have been devastated.

“You’re old, ugly, fat. You’re done. Because I don’t want anything to do with an old woman like you. See yourself in the mirror! Do you think I’m going to want something?”, said the actress. About the physical violence, the artist revealed: “Paulo slapped and kicked me several times, I threatened to kill myself and he said it would be a great idea and that the gun was in the drawer. After being hit by a slap on the head, I ran away from him, took the gun and fired”.

After the crime, the Globo star claimed that the shootings took place in self-defense, yet she was convicted six years ago. The actress served time in Niterói (RJ), initially in a semi-open regime; nine months later, she managed to remain in the open regime. After serving her sentence, she rebuilt her life and began working as a fine artist, with no plans to return to television.