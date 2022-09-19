“Globo wants me far away”, Faustão from show of sincerity

Faustão quoted Globo in a conversation with Silvio Santos, even before signing a contract with the broadcaster

faustão and Silvio Santos are two legends of Brazilian TV and have already been together on the same stage, the fact happened in 1988 when the current contracted by the Band went to SBT to participate in the “Show de Calouros”. On the occasion, the animator went to the attraction to answer some unusual questions from a panel of judges.

One of the questions raised was whether Faustão would accept to go to TV Globo, and at the time there were already rumors that the station would be interested in the presenter’s pass. What was speculated was that the Band’s current hire would take the place of Chacrinha, who was no longer in good health.

In response, Faustão gave a show of sincerity and said that the channel had no interest in him: “I’m not Chacrinha, I’m at least a farm, with that size”, joked Faustão. “But it all depends on talking. Globo wants me all the time, far away… Doctor Roberto, this time. He watches the Calouros Show, he loves Silvio”, added the famous.

AGREEMENT WITH GLOBO

It is worth mentioning that although he said that TV Globo would not be interested in having him in its casting, Faustão ended up closing a contract with the channel soon after to run “Domingão”. In 2020, the animator showed interest in returning to Bandeirantes and left the leading broadcaster, currently the animator commands “Faustão na Band”, an attraction with a format very similar to the one shown in platinum, but aired in prime time of the week.