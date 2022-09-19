government releases gas voucher payment this Monday?

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on government releases gas voucher payment this Monday? 3 Views

More than 5 million Brazilians received the R$110 installment of Auxílio Gás in August. Two more benefit payments will be made in 2022, still covering 100% of the value of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Auxílio Gás was paid to 5.6 million people in August, when the first installment covering the full amount of cooking gas was paid. The increase was determined in July by PEC Kamikaze and is valid until December 31, 2022. In September, beneficiaries will no longer receive a portion of the aid, as it is a bimonthly benefit, that is, every two months.

Upcoming Gas Aid payments

Beneficiaries of Auxílio Gás will receive two more installments in 2022. The next installment will be paid in October, the last in December, with the last installment covering the full amount of LPG. The Ministry of Citizenship has not yet released how many will receive the benefit, but the number should not be different from the list of beneficiaries for the month of August.

Payroll Loan Aid Brazil

Auxílio Gás uses the Auxílio Brasil payment calendar, check the calendar for the months of October and December:

end of NISOctoberDecember
11812
two1913
32014
42115
52416
62519
72620
82721
92822
03123

Gas Aid Requirements

Auxílio Gás is available to Brazilians with a Single Registry (CadÚnico) who meet the following requirements:

  • Have a monthly family income per capita less than or equal to half the minimum wage, that is, R$ 606; or
  • Having a family member residing in the same household who receives the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC).

Beneficiaries are automatically selected using the base CadÚnico, that is, those who meet the requirements will be selected and will receive the aid, without registration. If you have any questions about Auxílio Gás, you can contact the Ministry of Citizenship by calling 121.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Oi (OIBR3) melts 13% after TIM, Vivo and Claro ask for money back – Money Times

Oi informs that it will adopt “all appropriate measures”. (Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce) the action of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved