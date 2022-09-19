government releases gas voucher payment this Monday?

More than 5 million Brazilians received the R$110 installment of Auxílio Gás in August. Two more benefit payments will be made in 2022, still covering 100% of the value of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Auxílio Gás was paid to 5.6 million people in August, when the first installment covering the full amount of cooking gas was paid. The increase was determined in July by PEC Kamikaze and is valid until December 31, 2022. In September, beneficiaries will no longer receive a portion of the aid, as it is a bimonthly benefit, that is, every two months.

Upcoming Gas Aid payments

Beneficiaries of Auxílio Gás will receive two more installments in 2022. The next installment will be paid in October, the last in December, with the last installment covering the full amount of LPG. The Ministry of Citizenship has not yet released how many will receive the benefit, but the number should not be different from the list of beneficiaries for the month of August.

Auxílio Gás uses the Auxílio Brasil payment calendar, check the calendar for the months of October and December:

end of NIS October December 1 18 12 two 19 13 3 20 14 4 21 15 5 24 16 6 25 19 7 26 20 8 27 21 9 28 22 0 31 23

Gas Aid Requirements

Auxílio Gás is available to Brazilians with a Single Registry (CadÚnico) who meet the following requirements:

Have a monthly family income per capita less than or equal to half the minimum wage, that is, R$ 606; or

Having a family member residing in the same household who receives the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC).

Beneficiaries are automatically selected using the base CadÚnico, that is, those who meet the requirements will be selected and will receive the aid, without registration. If you have any questions about Auxílio Gás, you can contact the Ministry of Citizenship by calling 121.