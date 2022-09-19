Groundbreaking work by Brazilian scientist helps discover oldest mammal species ever recorded on Earth | Fantastic

What hides behind a smile? If the teeth are from an animal that lived more than 200 million years ago, perhaps they hold the answer to a difficult question: After all, when did mammals appear on the planet?

O Fantastic explains: the Brasilodon quadrangularis was found by paleontologists from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, in the interior of the state, in 2003. It was named by scientists precisely because of the teeth = Brazil + “odon”, teeth, in Greek.

The paleontologists who found it classified the Brasilodon as a kind of pre-mammal. It was what it was worth until now. To be considered a fossil of a mammal by scientists, the skull of the prehistoric animal needs to have the three small bones that are present in the ear of most of this animal class, including ours: the hammer, the anvil and the stirrup.

1 of 2 The animal resembles a rodent — Photo: Rochele Zandavalli / UFRGS The animal resembles a rodent — Photo: Rochele Zandavalli / UFRGS

Brazilian and British paleontologists identify the oldest mammal on Earth in RS

Doctor Sérgio Cabreira, who is a dentist by training, went to investigate: could the teeth not give us a clue if this animal suckled or not? In the research, Cabreira used three fossilized skulls of Brasilodon — to have samples from animals of different ages.

And it didn’t take much to zoom in to see that the teeth of the Brasilodon they have characteristics very typical of mammalian teeth—animals that only have two sets of teeth in a lifetime.

2 of 2 The research analyzed the jaws of the animals — Photo: Rochele Zandavalli / UFRGS The research analyzed the jaws of the animals — Photo: Rochele Zandavalli / UFRGS

Fantastic: Tell me what your conclusion is, what was published this week in a major international scientific journal.

Doctor Sérgio Cabreira: This small animal that we have here today represents the oldest placental mammal on Earth. And it also represents our own origin as human beings.

Brasilodon is undoubtedly the oldest ancestor of all mammals.

The research of Dr. Cabreira is signed by him and other Brazilian researchers and by two researchers from England. The work now goes to its most important test: the gaze of other scientists around the world. Find out more in the video report.

