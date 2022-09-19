GTA 6: Take-Two orders leaked content to be taken down

After the big fuss about the gigantic leak showing a lot about the GTA 6Take-Two (owner of Rockstar) ordered today (19), to remove all videos of the game in the two largest communities of Grand Theft Auto: GTAForums and the subreddit of the title.

Take Two has requested has the GTAforum remove the thread containing the leaked information. In addition, the hackers account now has 0 posts that are live.

Several Twitter accounts appearing to be the hacker have also popped up, but all seem to be impersonators. pic.twitter.com/6Zxb235miz

The thread about the leak on the forum now has the following message: “We have been contacted by Take-Two Interactive to remove copyrighted material from GTAForums”

The thread on GTAForums returned, however, with all links and leaks removed, with the message “All confidential media has been withheld and the topic has been made public again for archival reasons.”

O subreddit in GTA 6 which became temporarily removedalso returned to the air, but now with a warning: “We are opening the subreddit on the condition that no one can post links, photos and videos of recent leaks. This is done to protect the subreddit from being obliterated by Rockstar Games.. However, we will allow related discussions, but without attaching the materials. We do not allow comments that have download links.”

So, what did you think of the measure Rockstar adopted? What do you think about the leak? GTA 6? Tell us on the social networks of voxel!