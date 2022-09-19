Hacker leaks alleged GTA 6 images and threatens to reveal the game’s source code

Hacker leaks alleged GTA 6 images and threatens to reveal the game's source code

Invader would be the same behind the Uber attack

Still without a release date, GTA 6, one of the most anticipated games currently among fans, had alleged images leaked this Sunday, 18. According to the website PCGamera GTA Forums user posted about 90 video files that pertain to the game.

Also according to the report, the hacker claims to be behind the hacking into Uber’s systemsincident reported on Friday, the 16th. In addition, the hacker threatened to leak more production material during the week, including the source code of GTA 5 and GTA 6.

It is not possible to know how the invader would have obtained the files, but the material made available seems to confirm information already released about the production – one of them would be the inclusion of a female protagonist. The images ended up on YouTube, Twitter and Reddit and began to receive removal requests from Take-Two, one of the studios responsible for the game.

Officially, Take-Two and Rockstar Games, the other studio responsible for the game, have not commented on the leak. the news agency Bloomberghowever, claims to have confirmed with Rockstar sources that the leak is real and that it is one of the biggest leaks in gaming history.

