Harry and Meghan are isolated from William and Kate at Elizabeth’s funeral

Not even the death of Queen Elizabeth II was enough to calm tempers and make the union prevail among the royals. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, for example, did not join Prince William, Kate Middleton and other family members in the front row of the monarch’s funeral at London’s Westminster Abbey on Monday (19/9), it revealed. the Page Six.

The brothers were separated by the church aisle and kept away from each other. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were placed in the corner of the second row, alongside Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and just behind King Charles III, who took over after the monarch’s death on the 8th of this month.

The Committal Service For Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II The British took to the streets of Windsor to see the coffin and pay their last tribute to the monarch. LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: An overview inside Westminster Abbey before Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended to the throne of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 following the death of her husband. father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on 8 September 2022 and is succeeded by her eldest son King Charles III. An overview of Westminster Abbey, before Queen Elizabeth II’s State FuneralGareth Cattermole/Getty Images Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Funeral programs are left on chairs before Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and burial at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Members of the public can pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 23 hours a day from 5:00 pm on 18 September 2022 to 6:30 am on 19 September 2022. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle , in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. Funeral programs were left on chairs at Westminster AbbeyPhil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Guests begin to take their seats for Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended to the throne of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 following the death of her husband. father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on 8 September 2022 and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. The guests took their seats. Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images Metrópoles 2 partner advertising LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Members of the public gather at Hyde Park viewing venue ahead of Queen Elizabeth II State Funeral during Queen Elizabeth II State Funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London , England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended to the throne of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 following the death of her husband. father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on 8 September 2022 and is succeeded by her eldest son King Charles III. Members of the public gather at the Hyde Park viewing location Louise Delmotte/Getty Images 0

Funeral procession

Members of the Windsor dynasty move to schedule the final day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. King Charles and his sons, Princes William and Harry, walked in procession behind the carriage of arms that carried the coffin of the late monarch from Westminster Hall, the British Parliament building, to Westminster Abbey, where a religious service takes place with the presence of heads of state and world leaders.

Inside the church, the ceremony brings together more than 2,000 people, such as the President of the United States, Joe Biden; UK Prime Minister Liz Truss; and the King of Spain, Philip VI. The Chief Executive of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), is among the guests. The monarch’s skiff was towed by 142 Royal Navy officers.

To find out more, follow the column profile on instagram

