Hearty breakfasts and light dinners control hunger — but don’t lose weight; understand – Galileo Magazine

A hearty breakfast may not help you lose weight, as it makes no difference to your metabolism (Photo: Life Of Pix/Pixabay)

Waking up early for a hearty breakfast and ending the day with a light dinner can affect your appetite, but it doesn’t change your energy metabolism. In other words, meal times make no difference to calorie burning or weight loss, according to a study published Sept. Cell Metabolism.

The research subjected 30 obese or overweight men and women to two 4-week calorie-restricted diets with more calories accumulated in the morning or evening. Then the participants underwent urine tests.

The results showed no differences in daily energy expenditure, resting metabolic rate related to calorie distribution time and weight loss. Participants who ate the most hearty breakfasts reported being significantly less hungry.

This means that eating a lot in the morning and less at night can help you adhere to weight loss routines, as it generates less appetite. However, this does not mean that the practice can help to lose weight directly: in all, the same number of calories were consumed by the volunteers throughout the day.

“This study is important because it challenges the previous belief that eating at different times of day leads to different energy expenditure,” said Alexandra Johnstone, study leader and professor at the Rowett Institute at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, in a statement.

According to the expert, the change in body weight is determined by energy balance and there is no ideal time to eat and control the scale. The study’s findings challenge previous research that has suggested that “night eaters” are more likely to gain weight and are less able to lose it.

Jonathan Johnston, co-author of the research, points out that under weight loss conditions, the size of breakfast and dinner regulates our appetite, but not the total amount of energy our bodies use. “We plan to develop this research to improve the health of the general population and specific groups, for example shift workers,” he says.