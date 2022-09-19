How coffee can help you lose a few pounds

The weight loss process is complex and requires a series of lifestyle changes. In this sense, there are some foods that favor weight loss and should be included in the diet of those who want to lose a few pounds. That’s why today we’re going to tell you how the coffee helps you lose weight.

How coffee can be an ally in the weight loss process

Coffee is very popular around the world, especially for its ability to help with concentration, a property that exists thanks to the action of caffeine. However, another interesting role of coffee is that it can promote weight loss. So, if you want to shed some pounds, you can keep drinking your black coffee.

Coffee is a low-calorie drink, so it’s excellent for those who want to lose weight, but don’t give up drinking something for breakfast, after lunch or at other times. In addition, some researchers have already been studying the effects of chlorogenic acid, present in coffee, in the weight loss process.

Chlorogenic acid has been the subject of research due to its potential as a regulator of glycemia (blood sugar level). Apparently, this substance prevents blood glucose spikes, which, in turn, are associated with weight gain and insulin resistance, which leads to diabetes.

It is important to note that for coffee to be a good ally in weight loss, it should not be consumed with sugar, milk, honey or creams, as these ingredients add calories to the diet and can compromise their burning. Consequently, this affects the slimming process if consumed in large quantities.

Seek professional accompaniment

However, despite the tip related to coffee and the ingredients that accompany it, it is important to mention that it is not necessary to make major restrictions. If you really like coffee with these or other items, it is also possible to create a balanced food plan aimed at weight loss, as long as you follow up with a nutritionist, who is a professional qualified to prescribe diets.