How Corinthians became the subject of Argentina’s largest newspaper

A literate land, Argentina continues to dedicate part of its weekend to reading and printed newspapers. And the country’s main daily, the “Clarin“, brought an interesting article about Corinthians this weekend.

The newspaper recalled that this 2022 marks the exact ten years of the World Cup won over Chelsea, being until today the last South American title against a European in the clash between the continents.

“Since then, the victories have all gone to the Champions League winners. In chronological order: Bayern, Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid tri, Liverpool, Bayern and Chelsea, last year”, published the “Clarin“, editing a text that entered his site last week.

The article signed by journalist Waldemar Iglesias reinforces the great chance that the Corinthians world cup will continue as the last of a South American, adding:

“There is still an attempt to make the FIFA Club World Cup, with 24 teams, in China, a portrait of this new time. There are still no confirmed dates. The years 2024 and 2025 appear as possibilities.”

Socrates celebrating a goal for Corinthians Image: Rodolpho Machado

Socrates

O “Clarin” brings an interesting link to reach this Corinthians world title. That achievement, after all, began to be conceived on the day of the death of Socrates, another character highlighted by the Argentine newspaper throughout the content.

That Brazilian title would qualify for the Libertadores, whose title led to the World Cup.

“The day that Corinthians left for world glory ended up being one of the saddest in its history”, narrated the newspaper.

“The same Sunday on which he became champion of the 2011 Brasileirão, his fans cried the most painful goodbye, that of the most representative of their idols: Socrates.”

“Curiosity or fate, that witty midfielder who moved with his football and his generosity could not see one of his club’s feats: the following year, in Japanese territory, Timão won the FIFA Club World Cup.”

O “Clarin” ends the article with a strong reminder:

“In any case, after the consecration, the same coach Tite paid tribute to the man who was no longer there: ‘This is also for Socrates and for all those who made Corinthians a great club'”.