How many hours should I work to pay for the basic food basket?

The Brazilian worker who survives on a monthly minimum wage has found many problems to support his family. According to data from the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), accumulated inflation in 2022 is 4.39%, a phenomenon that ends up interfering with consumer purchasing power.

Nowadays, it is necessary to work 136 hours and 6 minutes to be able to buy a basic food basket. This data is included in the Dieese National Food Basket Survey (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies).

Among the capitals of the country, São Paulo is the city that has the most expensive food basket in Brazil, currently with an average price of R$ 749.78. The time required for a citizen who receives the minimum to obtain the complete items of the package is 19 days, working a workload of 7 hours a day.

This survey takes into account an employee with a monthly income of one minimum wage (R$ 1,212) who resides in the city of São Paulo. Deducting the 7.5% from Social Security, the paulistano ends up committing 66.88% of their net remuneration to obtain their basic food basket.

In July this year, the percentage reached 67.83% of the salary. In August of last year, it was necessary to pay 63.93% of the minimum to purchase the products.

What are the basic basket rules?

It is necessary to pay attention to the rules about the basic basket. So, here’s the main information.

Enrollment in the PAT (Worker Assistance Program): according to Law no. 6,321 of 1976, later regulated by Decree No. 5 of 1991, every company that offers the benefit of the basic food basket must be enrolled in the Worker Assistance Program (PAT). The Ministry of Labor is responsible for granting and enforcing the law.

Concession of the basic food basket: the basic food basket can be granted at the will of the organization or be mandatory, according to the Agreement, Convention or Labor Agreement. The amount to be deducted can be according to the collective agreement or a maximum of 20% of the salary.

Concession time: it is not allowed by the employer to change or reduce the value of the basic food basket alleging insufficient working time, or absence. It is also not possible to suspend the granting of the benefit.

