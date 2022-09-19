How much is Marília Mendonça’s fortune? Ex-businessman demands astronomical value

Marília Mendonça left the world starved of his talent early after a tragic death at the age of 26. Singer and songwriter since the age of 12, she had only one two-year-old son, Léo, the result of her relationship with singer Murilo Huff.

In addition to her family, the artist leaves a musical legacy and a millionaire fortune. His inheritance is valued at more than R$500 million, including a luxurious mansion in a condominium in Goiânia.

Located in a luxury condominium in the city of Goiânia, the mansion is one of its main assets and also the home of his son and his mother, Ruth Moreira. The place has two floors, a vast outdoor area with a pool, gourmet environments, suites with closets and a garage for several vehicles.

Marília charged between R$300,000 and R$500,000 per show, especially after the national repercussion of the live ‘Todos os Cantos Dentro de Casa’. Broadcast on YouTube in April 2020, at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the presentation had more than 3.31 million simultaneous viewers and raised around R$ 422 thousand in donations. The amount was intended for families affected by the health crisis.

Working incessantly, she recorded 324 songs and 391 recordings, in addition to a notebook with unpublished compositions. Part of her fortune comes from playing her music on platforms like Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, Tidal and YouTube.

Entrepreneur wants R$ 9 million

According to the column LeoDias do Metrópoles, the former entrepreneur of the sertaneja, Gabriel Ramalho, filed a lawsuit in court asking for R$ 9 million of the inheritance. A supporter of the singer at the beginning of her career, Ramalho held 10% of her earnings.

He claims that he was an employee of Marília and earned a monthly salary of R$ 200,000, but he stopped receiving the amounts after the singer’s death. The request made in the Labor Court was the way he found to receive the unpaid agreements.

Despite the close relationship, disagreements led the artist to break off her relationship with Ramalho and revoke the powers of attorney given to him. According to Wander Oliveira, owner of WorkShow and manager of Marília Mendonça before her death, Gabriel was a businessman in the singer’s personal life, but he never acted as such within the company.

The process runs in court secrecy and the author’s defense has not yet commented on the matter.