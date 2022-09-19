How to send nudes on Twitter Wheel marking as sensitive content

After Fleets (temporary photos) was disabled on Twitter, Twitter users were lacking an option to upload hotter images. The new Roda tool ended up fulfilling this function. With it, you make posts visible only to the other users you’ve included in Roda — such as the “best friends” option in Instagram Stories.

But even if you want to send a nude just to a few intimates, they won’t always want to be taken by surprise. After all, a lot of people check the Twitter timeline in public places, on transport or even on the computer at work.

The solution: send the image marking it as “sensitive content”, which guarantees an alert and a distortion filter over it. Your crush will only see you as you came into the world if you click to open the image.

Here’s how to do it (the rules apply to both Android and iPhone):

1. At the top right corner, click on your picture to open the profile menu;

two. Scroll down until you find the option “Settings and Privacy”;

Image: Playback/Twitter

3. In the new menu, click “Privacy and Security”;

Image: Playback/Twitter

4. then enter “Their tweets“;

Image: Playback/Twitter

5. Now activate the option “Mark the media you tweet as material that might be sensitive”;

Image: Playback/Twitter

6. Now is the time to publish! When creating a post, select your “Twitter Wheel” and upload the image, as you normally do;

7. In the lower right corner of the photo, select the “three dots” (if you use an Android phone) or the brush tool (if it’s an iPhone);

Image: Playback/Twitter

8. Again in the lower right corner, below the filters, click on the flag;

Image: Playback/Twitter

9. On the next screen, just check the option “nudity”. Your photo will automatically look like the print below. Then just click on “done”, “save” and send the tweet as normal.